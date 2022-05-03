voting photo

George Moss (right) of Defiance casts his ballot early Monday afternoon at the Defiance County Board of Elections on East Second Street with assistance from Ethel Stambaugh, a worker at the board office. More than 1,600 voters cast their ballots early this year in Defiance County as of Monday morning. The majority of voters will go to the polls today on Election Day.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photos

Early voting in Defiance County more than doubled this spring over a comparable election in 2018, according to the county’s board of elections.

Director Tonya Wichman provided The Crescent-News with figures Monday morning, just one day when most of the other voters were expected to cast their ballots at polling stations today.

At stake are several contested primaries in the Republican and Democratic parties for U.S. Senate and governor, and Ohio’s reconfigured U.S. 9th Congressional District.

While those races have sparked interest among some voters, two Ayersville Local Schools levies — a 1% income tax renewal that was defeated in November and a 1.3-mill property tax that supplants a 1.6-mill renewal rejected last fall — apparently have drawn out early voters as well.

In all, Defiance County registered 1,658 early voters — the period began on April 5 and concluded Monday — as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Wichman.

This compared to 778 voters in 2018 when state races also were on the ballot, although not the U.S. Senate seat which unlike Ohio’s four-year terms for state officeholders, is six years. (Only 76 voted in the 2019 spring primary, though only Hicksville Village had anything on the ballot.)

Of this year’s early total, 450 cast ballots in the Ayersville Local Schools precincts, Wichman noted. But Defiance County has no contested political position primaries to help drive the early vote total.

Primaries typically do not command the same voter participation as other elections; one reason is that some precincts have nothing to decide. With contested primaries at the state and federal level (U.S. congressional seats) on the ballot this spring that is not the case for Republican and Democratic voters.

However, Wichman expects the turnout te to be around one in five at 20%.

“Our goal is 20%,” she said Monday morning. “We’re hoping for at least that.”

