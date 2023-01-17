VAN WERT — A Defiance County Sheriff’s office deputy has been convicted of two misdemeanor charges here in Van Wert Municipal Court, and faces the possibility of termination.
Agustin Hinojosa, 35, 1976 Redwood Drive, pleaded no contest earlier this month to failure to disclose personal information and disorderly conduct, and was found guilty of each. Both charges are misdemeanors.
He was fined $250 for failure to disclose personal information and $100 for disorderly conduct, according to the court’s website. (The first charge had been amended from obstructing official business.)
According to the Ohio Revised Code, the failure to disclose charge states that “no person who is in a public place shall refuse to disclose the person’s name, address, or date of birth, when requested by a law enforcement officer who reasonably suspects” that “the person is committing, has committed, or is about to commit a criminal offense” or has witnessed crimes or potential crimes.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, a termination hearing will be held in the near future.
He said Hinojosa had been charged by the Van Wert Police Department during an altercation in that city in May. Two charges were filed on Nov. 8 following an investigation.
Engel said Hinojosa was paid on unpaid administrative leave between then and Dec. 15 when his first pretrial was held. Thereafter, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” said Engel. “It goes to show that off-duty conduct (of law enforcement officers) is as important as on-duty conduct.”
An attempt to contact Hinojosa’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, for comment Monday was unsuccessful.
Hinojosa has been employed with the sheriff’s office for more than three years.
Most recently, he was one of the department’s rotating D.A.R.E. officers while also serving as a road deputy.
