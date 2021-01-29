Defiance County commissioners are seeking applications for a county demolition program designed to eliminate blighted buildings.
Commissioners will provide $100,000 on the county's own money to demolish such structures following an application process. The amount is enough to remove six or more buildings, depending upon the removal cost and whether the owner participates financially.
"Each home has a little bit different cost to it," said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. "So it's not like we're only going to do six homes. We'll have that much money available and however many jobs we can get done with that money."
The program had been confined to dilapidated homes, but will be expanded to outbuildings and small commercial structures.
"Over the time that I've been here we've had a number of requests by commercial property owners, but we have not gone to that step," explained Pocratsky. "This year we decided we would look at that. And again, it depends on the price. ... But if there is one that would qualify, certainly we would look at it. It's kind of an experiment this year the way I see it."
The program will have no scoring criteria, but commissioners plan to weight it toward blighted properties that are more noticeable to the public, Pocratsky indicated. And officials will attempt to spread the program around, taking into consideration where projects have taken place in the past.
Unlike properties acquired by the county's land bank, this program keeps the land in the property owner's possession, as the goal simply is to remove the blight.
The county has offered the program in the past several years with its own money, continuing one that initially began with state money. Officials were poised to have a program last year, but canceled it due to the coronavirus situation.
Nineteen property owners had applied for funding last year, according to the commissioners' clerk, Stephanie Metz. They have been invited to reapply this year, she said, although one or two have taken care of their buildings since then.
A property owner match is not necessary, but would be considered. Metz said the application will ask if property owners can help financially because "that opens more money up for other people."
"We have never demanded or required a match because we felt that this was doing a good turn for the county ...," said Pocratsky. "And it seems to have worked really well so far."
Interested persons can access an application by visiting the county's website (www.defiance-county.com); contacting township, village or city of Defiance offices; or contacting Metz by email at coclerk@defiance-county.com or by phone at 419-782-4761.
