Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel declared a level 2 snow emergency Monday night while county offices will be closed generally on Tuesday.
County officials made those determinations due to Monday night's winter storm when significant snow and drifting made vehicle travel hazardous.
Sheriff Doug Engel noted that a level 2 signifies that "the roads have become hazardous enough that you should drive if only absolutely necessary. You should reach out to your employer to see if you should report to work, otherwise stay home."
A level 3 would require all but the most essential workers to stay off the roads, but Engel indicated that this designation only would be declared if roads became impassable for most vehicles.
Engel explained that in speaking with the Defiance County Engineer's Office — which is responsible for snow and ice removal on county roads — officials "feel they can keep the roads open to one or two lanes. If they told me they couldn't keep them open that would be different."
He added that "we continuously assess it. My supervisors that are working the road check and update me."
At around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Engel said the roads were "passable and they are drifting. A car may have more problems than a truck and a four-wheel drive (vehicle)."
Defiance County government's administrator, Sherry Carnahan, issued a press release Monday night that county offices would be closed generally on Tuesday. However, citizens wishing to do business with a county office are advised to phone ahead because some offices may have personnel available for business.
The press release noted that "employees should contact their appointing authority or immediate supervisor if in doubt as to whether or not he or she should report to work. Essential personnel and individuals designated as essential as to maintaining the integrity of the county's facilities such as snow removal, repairs and service personnel are required to report to work as regularly scheduled, if capable. Essential employees with safety concerns and unable to report must contact their supervisor."
