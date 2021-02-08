The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported an additional death in the county related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The individual was a woman in her 80s, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner, Jamie Gerken. This brings the total to 94 deaths.

In addition, DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 21 lab-confirmed cases, one hospitalization, and 256 cases recovered from Friday to 1 p.m. Monday.

Currently there are 438 active cases in the county.

