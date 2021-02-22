The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county total to 101 as of Monday afternoon.
The individuals were a female in her 40s and a male in his 60s, both with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
The department also is reporting an increase of 16 lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, one case hospitalized, and one case recovered from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday. There are 292 active cases in the county.
