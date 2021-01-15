The Defiance County General Health District has announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the county as of 1 p.m. Friday, bringing the total to 80.
The individuals were a female in her 70s and a male in his 80s, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
There is an increase of 12 lab-confirmed cases, five probable cases, one case hospitalized and 32 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
In addition, there are 901 current active cases.
