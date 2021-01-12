Carousel - coronavirus

The Defiance County General Health District has reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 75.

The individuals were a male in his 80s, a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, and a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions. The department is additionally reporting the death of a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

In addition, there was an increase of 73 lab-confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, three cases hospitalized, two previously reported cases are now hospitalized, and 152 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday.

There are currently 984 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Tags

Load comments