The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has issued its recent COVID-19 update as of 1 p.m. Dec. 15. The department is reporting an additional three deaths related to COVID-19. This takes the current total in Defiance County to 58.
The individuals were a female in her 90s, a male in his 90s and a female in her 80s — all with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 23 lab-confirmed cases, seven probable cases, two cases hospitalized, one previously reported case is now hospitalized, and 29 cases recovered from Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. to Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. There are currently 773 active cases.
