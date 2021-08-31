According to a Monday afternoon press release from the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 activity. Defiance County’s incidence rate is 454.2* cases per 100,000 and ranks 27 out of the 88 counties in Ohio. Between August 12 and August 25, Defiance County had 173* new cases.
The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio and in Defiance County. The Delta variant has been identified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Delta variant is more transmissible, affects younger populations (ages 50 and under), has double the risk of hospitalization compared to the variant spreading last winter, and is a threat to unvaccinated residents. It is imperative that we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Defiance County Health Department recommends the following practices to help reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19 if eligible.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings and remaining six feet from others.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wear a facial covering while in public or around others outside of your household.
• Stay home if you are sick.
Stay informed: Defiance County Health Department will begin posting COVID-19 data every Friday. Additional county level data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website, https://coronavirus.ohio.gov or on the CDC website: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view
For additional COVID-19 information visit:
• DCGHD website: http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/
• Ohio Department of Health website.
(*Incidence rate and case count as reported by the Ohio Department of Health on 8/26/2021)
