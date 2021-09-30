Defiance County
Marriage licenses
David Rittenhouse, 42, Defiance, owner, and Heidi Risner, 32, Rudolph, truck driver.
John Elwood, 39, Hicksville, EMT/fire, and Farrah Steele, 44, Hicksville, nurse.
Chad Hoschak, 50, Defiance, fabricator, and Teresa Taylor, 50, Defiance, finance director.
Andrew Seiple, 25, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Candice Lawson, 27, Defiance, college instructor.
Logan Psurny, 21, Defiance, information tech., and Dazi Walz, 21, Defiance, full-time student.
Sabra Shumaker, 30, Defiance, laborer, and Abigail Hesselschwardt, 24, Defiance, laborer.
On the dockets
Bridget Rocha, 508 Euclid Ave., and Miguel Rocha-Ramirez, 1704 Dakota Place. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Vandemark, 29618 Blanchard Road, and Kelly Vandemark, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Courtney Sherrow, 841 King St., and Gregory Sherrow, 05375 Ohio 66. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Ken Zephyr, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jesse Reid, Hicksville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Tammy Stecher to T&T Nam, LLC, Bouton and Others Add., part lots 11-12.
Steven Furnas to Kevin Connor, Bouton and Others Add., part lot 4.
Harold Stokes to Amy Rhoads, Canal Block Add., part lots 14-15.
Joan and Richard Salampeesy to Christina Eitniear, Lloyd's Second Add., lots 73-76.
Eric Knueve, et al, co-trustees, to Jose and Maria Ruiz, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 18.
Defiance Ward 3 —
William Leach to Jakob Hoschak, Auditor's Plat of Lots North of the Maumee, part lot 18.
Gary and Sheila Justinger to Jamie Duryea, Clipper Add., lot 288.
Estate of Joyce Gallant to Keith Gallant, et al, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights, part lot 42, part lot 42, part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
John Seele (dec.) to Jane Seele, Lakota Ridge Condo, unit X.
Jane Seele to Robert Clark and Angela Garver-Clark, Lakota Ridge Condo, unit X.
Wayne and Barbara Buchanan to SEF Enterprises, LLC, Gruner's Sub. of Lot C in Greenler's Add.
Defiance Township —
Matthew and Cindy Killion to Scott and Audrey Stambaugh, Pott's Riverview Sub., lot 17, part lot 18 (0.115 acre split).
Delaware Township —
Jose and Maria Ruiz to Lindsay Walsh et al, Sec. 27, 5.107 acres.
James and Bridget Russell to James and Bridget Russell, Sec. 30, 2.003 acres, 0.5 acre.
Wilbur and Sandra Devaux, co-trustees, to James and Bridget Russell, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre split.
Lawrence Yeich (dec.) to Donna Yeich, Sec. 31, 8.775 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Deborah Miller (dec.) to Richard Miller, Auditor's Plat, part lot 15; Auditor's Plat (14.878 acres), part lot 15.
Farmer Township —
Kristi List to Kristi and Jonathan List, Sec. 36, 2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Mark and Amy Haver to Damian Fisher, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 29.
Highland Township —
Joseph D'Angelo (dec.) to Laura D'Angelo, Schindler Sub., lot 9.
Laura D'Angelo to Theodore and Karen Scott, Schindler Sub., lot 9.
Mark Township —
Harry Thomas et al to Kevin Thomas, et al, Sec. 33, 1 acre.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing, LLC, to Jacob and McKenna Fry, Maumee River Crossing, lot 68.
Noble Township —
Larry Hammersmith (dec.) to Amy Hammersmith et al, Sec. 6, 81.41 acres, 41.07 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Mary Erickson to Shane and Lacey Spangler, Zimmerman's Fourth Add., part lots 3, 13.
Defiance City NELSD —
Stephen Max et al to Damien and Amanda Martinez, Kettenring Hills Sub. First Add., lot 12, part lot 13.
Pablo Castillo (dec.) to Beth Castillo, Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 66.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Alvera Groll (dec.) to Michael Groll et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD Annex —
Imogene Schafer (dec.), trustee, to Gregory Schafer, et al, trustees, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 10.
Washington Township —
Estate of Howard Chubb to Rodney Robbins et al, Sec. 36, 1.52 acres.
