Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Harrigal, 31, Defiance, machine operator, and Elizabeth Huffman, 29, Defiance, registered nurse.
Duane Smoker, 47, Defiance, maintenance, and Sandra Harbin, 49, Defiance, machine operator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Benjamin Riblet, Carey, vs. Partitions Plus LLC, Findlay; and Michael Lewis Jr., London. Dissolution of limited liability company and disposition of assets.
Joshua Hanenkrath, 27807 Ayersville Road, vs. Brittny Hanenkrath, Melrose. Divorce.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Travis Hussey, 217 Main St. Money judgment.
Portcolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Judith Layne, Cecil. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Shayne Houck, 721 Division St.; unknown spouse of Shayne Houck, 721 Division St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Ashtyn Aden, 2015 S. Mistywood Court. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kelsey Dockery, 08208 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Kaleb Byers, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Kalen Byers, Hicksville; Amber Flanagan, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Amber Flanagan, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jamie Kinder, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Michael Salyers, Ney. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nathan Martinez, 202 Southworth St. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Dustin Rensberger, Ney. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Daniel Stottlemyer, 30316 New Bavaria Road. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Columbus, vs. Ronald Stuber, 1733 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Edward and Kathleen Cleland, Dublin, vs. William Cleland Jr., Hicksville. Case dismissed.
Donald and Kathy Mitchell, 1607 Darbyshire Drive, vs. Christopher and Cathy Peck, 1601 Darbyshire Drive; and Vivian Wagner, 05010 Moser Road. Real estate is quieted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Trent Vassar, 1413 Hunters Lake Drive. Plaintiff granted default judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Jamie Calhoun, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dominique Brown, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted default judgment granted.
Vick Lilly, Hicksville, vs. Jeffrey Ruoff, Indianapolis. Case dismissed.
Stephen Lester, 822 Jefferson Ave.; and Haley Kesler, 822 Jefferson Ave., vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Dennis Steele, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., vs. Farrah Steele, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Stephone Avery, 1916 Sherwood Drive, and Danyle Avery, 530 Euclid Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Chad Stork, 14699 Power Dam Road, vs. Bethany Stork, 14699 Power Dam Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Christina Grant, Hicksville, vs. Clyde Bair, Sherwood. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Ashton Johnson, Sherwood, vs. Owen Allen, Perrysburg. Civil stalking protection order dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
LaVern and Virginia Wiemken, trustees, to Kelly Copeland, trustee, Sec. 11, 3.13 acres, 24.405 acres.
LaVern and Virginia Wiemken, trustees, to LV Holdings LLC, Sec. 11, 76.687 acres remainder.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Rex Zipfel (dec.) to T3 Properties LLC, Charles Miller's Add., part lot D, block A.
Barbara Westrick, trustee, to Davenport Properties LLC, Holgate's Second Add. block S, lot 3.
Ronald Scullion (dec.) to Jacqueline Scullion, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 20.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to SRP Properties LLC, First Add. to West Defiance, part lot 86, part lot 86, lot 87.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Juanita Gomez (dec.) to Robert Whitaker, Northfield Add., lot 17, part lot 18.
Kimmerly and Konni Tracy to Jacob Tracy et al, Waverly Heights, part lot 35, lots 36-37.
Defiance Township —
Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC to Jacob Deehr, Marcellus First Add., lot 10.
Delaware Township —
Judith Nusbaum, trustee, to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, co-trustees, Sec. 5, 32.69 acres; Sec. 10, 33.098 acres.
Robert Habern to Melvin Mohr, Sec. 34, 2.5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Debra Smith and Dennis Wells, to Iran Ramirez, Miller and Others Add., part lots 19-20.
Highland Township —
Harold Roth (dec.) to Barbara Roth, Sec. 14, 2 acres, 2.23 acres, 2.199 acres.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Partee's Highland, lot 2 allotment.
Robert and Karen Wilson to Robert Wilson, Sec. 32, 16.826 acres, 23.852 acres, 22.78 acres, 0.419 acre, 30.274 acres, 10.414 acres, 6.339 acres, 17.867 acres.
Mark Township —
Judith Nusbaum, trustee, to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, co-trustees, Sec. 1, 77.769 acres; Sec. 24, 48.415 acres.
Neil Nusbaum, trustees, to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, co-trustees, Sec. 1, 77 acres.
Milford-Central LSD —
Janiece Kearney to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 36, 95 acres.
Noble Township —
Joseph and Kathy Allomong to Tiffany Zipfel, Ramearl Sub., lot 1, part lot 2.
Tiffin Township —
Bank of New York Mellon to Charles Hitt, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Treva Britton (dec.) to Gregory Britton, Sec. 15, 4.2 acres.
Neil Nusbaum, trustee, to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, co-trustees, Sec. 22, 39.735 acres; Sec. 27, 80 acres.
Judith Nusbaum, trustee, to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, co-trustees, Sec. 22, 40 acres.
Robert Donley Jr. to Freda Donley, Sec. 28, 2 acres.
Ney Village —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to AmeriFirst Financial Corp., Mackinaw Add., part lot 32; auditor's plat, lot 42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.