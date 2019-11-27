Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Charles Whiteford, 57, Defiance, retired, and Sonia Parrish, 63, Defiance, retired nurse.
Austin Fishpaw, 25, Defiance, facilities tech., and Bree Youse, 24, Defiance, payroll specialist.
Stacy Duncan, 43, Defiance, laborer, and Brittney Lasley, 35, Defiance, laborer.
Matthew Corbin, 55, Defiance, unemployed, and Jerrica Iliff, 20, Defiance, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Robert and Krista Lawson, Napoleon, vs. Brendon McCoy, Stryker; Owners Insurance Company, Lansing, Mich.; Auto Owners Insurance Group, Cincinnati; and Auto Owners Insurance Group, Lansing, Mich. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Taylor Cheek, 21704 Timbercrest Drive. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Sally Geiger, 23468 Elliott Road; unknown spouse of Sally Geiger, 23468 Elliott Road; Robert Geiger, 23468 Elliott Road; and unknown spouse of Robert Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Robert Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; unknown spouse of Robert Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; Sally Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; unknown spouse of Sally Geiger; State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; Ohio Department of Treasury, Washington, D.C.; United States Attorney General's Office, Toledo; Tradesman International Inc., Cincinnati; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance Inc., 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., vs. Carol Rau, Toledo. Money judgment.
Christina Combs, Hicksville, vs. Charles Combs, Paulding. Divorce.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance Inc., 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., vs. Betty Todd, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Maria Stapleton-Junk, 1009 Wilhelm St., vs. Robert Junk Jr., Toledo. Divorce.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Manuel Gonzales, 1003 Ottawa Ave. Money judgment.
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Robert III and Suzanne Bailey, Sherwood; unknown tenants, if any, of 537 N. Harrison St., Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Thomas Eitniear (dec.); unknown tenant, if any, of 1713 Ayersville Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, c/o Zwicker & Associates, Independence, vs. Stacy Hughes, 23976 Coressel Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Whitney Flotkoetter, Hicksville, and Jordon Flotkoetter, Coldwater, Mich. Marriage dissolved.
Edward Young, 23013 Watson Road, vs. Brenda Young, 1050 Wilhelm St. Legal separation granted.
Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave., vs. Kable Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave.; DNZ Findlay, LLC, 1603 Hampton Ave.; Derrow Automotive, LLC, 607 W. Third St.; Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, 308 W. Third St.; Fort Defiance Property Investments, LLC, 652 Holgate Ave.; Derrow Collision, LLC, 1603 Hampton Ave.; Derrow Automotive Defiance, LLC, 1603 Hampton Ave.; Derrow Reinsurance Limited, Phoenix, Ariz.; Defiance Concrete, LLC, 1603 Hampton Ave.; and Liveshopper, LLC, Findlay. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Wilbert Wagner et al to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 16, 116.811 acres.
Estate of Madonna Breckler to Corey and Brooke Nagel, Sec. 28, 26.161 acres.
Audra Westrick to Audra Westrick et al, Sec. 30, 6.131 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd. to Blue Jay Financial Group LLC, First Add. Block 5, part lots 1-2.
Matthew and Stephanie Elliott to David and Angela Marlin, South Defiance., part lot 56.
Rodney Bechtol (dec.) to Nancy Bechtol, South Defiance, lot 219.
Curtis Florence to Lloyd and Dreama Eby, Hoffman First Add., part lots 15-16.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Roger Sines to Cynthia Stark, Romke's Add., part lot 9, part lot 9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd. to Troy Nussbaum, East Defiance Add., part lot 92.
Ernie and Kathy Reeves to DJZ Properties LLC, Second Add. to Gnadensburg, part lot C.
Defiance Township —
Brenda Young to Edward Young, Sec. 2, 5 acres.
Lisa and Dustin Dobbelaere to Steel Miner et al, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Huntington National Bank to Corey Schafer, Wildwood Add., lot 6, Sec. 13.
Judith Cleaves (dec.) to Max Cleaves, Sec. 16, 5.032 acres.
William and Patricia Sigg to John Hasch III, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
Delaware Township —
Dennis Wells et ux to Debra Smith et ux, Sec. 5, 30 acres; Sec. 5, 23.94 acres, 35.75 acres.
Debra Smith et vir to Dennis Wills et ux, Sec. 20, 12.247 acres, 58.2 acres.
Stang Real Estate Holdings LLC to Forever Dreaming LLC, Sec. 25, 2 acres, 0.67 acre, 2.625 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Tater's Baker's Dozen LLC et al to David Owens et al, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 22.
Hicksville Village —
Phillip Slattery to Phillip and Pamela Slattery, auditor's plat, lot 203, part lot 203.
The estate of Shirley Gessner (dec.) to Michael Breckler, Edgerton's First Add., lot 49.
Willis Brandenberger et ux to Living Water Christian Fellowship Inc., auditor's plat, lot 243, part lot 358.
Highland Township —
Daniel Crawford to Shane Miller, Maple Ave. Sub. 2, lots 3-4.
Debra Noffsinger to Trevar Perez, Sec. 29, 7.285 acres.
Paragon Properties & Renovations LLC to Gerika Gallaher, Sec. 32, 1.355 acres.
Mark Township —
Donald Demongeot to Angela Hearne, trustee, et al, Sec. 35, 80 acres.
Steve and Lynnette Beardsley to Zachary and Kyla Carder, Sec. 36, 14.438 acres split.
Noble Township —
Lisa and Dustin Dobbelaere to Steel Miner et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lots 205, 217-218.
Richard and Darlene Tressler to S Family Properties LLC, Christi Meadows Sub. Extension 1, lots 5A, 6A, 7A.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Angela Chane to Johnathan Sparks, Riverview Add. Extension, lot 109.
Movin-on-up LLC to Alyssa Tijerina, Richland Heights Add., part lot 3.
North Richland Township —
Richard Gessner et al to S. Mohre Investments LLC, Orchard Ridge Add., part lot 14, lot 15.
South Richland Township —
Christopher and Marcia Engel to Rebecca Sheets, Sec. 25, 4.21 acres.
Christopher and Marcia Engel to Christopher Engel, Sec. 25, 2.548 acres split.
Washington Township —
Stephen Hoene and Lisa Vance, trustees, to Chad Bok et al, Sec. 4, 78.07 acres.
Daniel and Patricia Stevenson to Gene and Melynda Woodring, Sec. 20, 4.436 acres, 3.949 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.