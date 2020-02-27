Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey Pruitt, 58, Defiance, surgeon, and Tena Flanary, 52, Hicksville, registered nurse.
Matthew Hesselschwardt, 32, Ney, rollformer, and Emily Bowen, 33, Delta, utility.
Joshua Sharpe, 41, Hicksville, electrician, and Lacandra Sharpe, 30, Hicksville, homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
James Bradford, 1810 Wildwood Drive, vs. Mary Bradford, 1810 Wildwood Drive. Divorce.
Erin Clady, 1304 Terrace Drive, and Randy Clady Jr., 756 1/2 Harrison Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Ohio Park Village LLC, Provo, Utah; and America's Specialty Finance Company LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. George Winnie, 212 Lancelot Drive. Money judgment.
Howard Tropepe, Amelia, vs. Kassandra Tropepe, 305 Maywinn Drive. Divorce.
Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Portage, Mich., vs. Wesley and Kelly Bales, 917 Warren St.; Cavalry SPV I LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
World's Foremost Bank, Columbus, vs. Kelli Carman, 29133 Gerken Road. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Portfolio Recovery Association, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lynda Ledkins, 27859 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Donald Hill, 13350 Guy St.; unknown spouse of Donald Hill, 13350 Guy St.; and unknown tenants, 13350 Guy St. Default judgment on foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Deb Brenner, 1886 Riverview Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Nathan Martinez, 202 Southworth St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Phyllis Jackson, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
James Caruso, successor trustee, to Steve Westrick et al, Sec. 4, 35 acres.
Janice Nofziger, trustee, to Scott and Kristie Nofziger, Sec. 9, 8.6 acres split.
Scott and Kristie Nofziger to Scott and Kristie Nofziger, Sec. 9, 1.5 acres.
Lillian Knape to Linda Peckinpaugh et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Thomas and Paula Taylor to Rodney and Dawn Taylor, Green Acres Sub. and vacated alley, lot 6.
Estate of James Willis to Billy Willis, Auditor's Plat of lots between the Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 67.
Sue Vaughn-Antoine to City of Defiance Ohio, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 29.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Philip and Christina Spangler to Timothy and Deborah Gray, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 23.
BAPASWAMI1938 LLC, to City of Defiance, Sec. 36, 0.204 acre split.
Jody Moser to James Moser, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lots 7-8.
Richard Gamby III to Eric Schwab, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 44.
Lock 1000 LLC to City of Defiance, Sec. 36, 0.617 acre split.
Defiance Township —
Sonia Parrish to Sonia and Charles Whiteford, Brands Sub., lot 9.
Estate of Garnet McCoy to Juanita Fisher, Parkview Add., lots 51-52.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Doris Heller to Deborah Ebaugh et al, Mackinaw Add., lot 3.
Hicksville Village —
Benjamin and Monica Moser to Paragon Properties and Renovations LLC, auditor's plat, lot 187.
Hicksville Township —
Garrett Jones to Timothy and Lora Kollar, Sec. 7, 2.005 acres.
Highland Township —
Dwight and Tammy Donaldson, trustees, to Elmer Baldridge, Third Add. to Slusser's Home Add., lots 30, 32.
Estate of Phyllis Napier to Jean Butler, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Jean and Clyde Butler to Harvey Hyman, fiduciary of the Estate of Phyllis Napier, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Harvey Hyman, fiduciary of the Estate of Phyllis Napier to Jennifer Napier et al, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./ DCSD —
Douglas Pergram et al to Connor English et al, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 20.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Sally and Randall Thornell to Holly Hire, Green Meadows Condos, Phase 1, unit 582, building 13.
Noble Township —
David Fronk et al to Patrick and Deanna Fronk, Sec. 22, 0.74 acre, 1.33 acres.
Defiance-Richland Twp. ALSD Annex —
Elizabeth Perez to Christina and Philip Spangler, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 9.
Washington Township —
Negley and Sherry Phillips to Toby Phillips, Sec. 19, 80 acres, 78.382 acres; Sec. 30, 65.937 acres.
