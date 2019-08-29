Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Kerrie Goins, 24, Defiance, laborer, and Megan Martin, 28, Defiance, inspector.
Joshua Sprow, 40, Defiance, auto body, and Kerrie Sprow, 49, Defiance, nurse manager.
Trace Williams, 30, Defiance, mason, and Morgan Mundy, 25, Defiance, phlebotomist.
Nicholas Salinas, 35, Defiance, pastor, and Summer Ashbacher, 24, Defiance, patient care tech.
Ethan Plummer, 24, Defiance, insurance agent, and Delainey Phelps, 25, Maumee, nursing student.
Todd Ham, 53, Defiance, firefighter, and Tara Stadniczuk, 44, Defiance, respiratory therapist.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Joshua Love, 1526 Palmer Drive, vs. Adrianne Love, 300 Carpenter Road. Divorce.
Stacie Price, 19626 Cromley Road, vs. Jayme Price, 20326 Cromley Road. Divorce.
Penny Blevins, 1636 S. Clinton St., vs. Todd Blevins, c/o Advanced Auto, 1844 N. Clinton St. Divorce.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Stephen Pritchard, 11577 Fruit Ridge Road. Money judgment.
James Bradford, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Bradford, 1810 Wildwood Drive. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jason and Stacie Fulton, Sherwood; unknown spouse of Carla Bauman, Antwerp; unknown spouse of Jason Franks; The Huntington National Bank, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Gina Foor, 10705 Haller Road. Money judgment.
Jeramie Lambert, Sherwood, vs. Alisha Lambert, Sherwood. Divorce.
First Financial Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Nola Gardner, unknown heirs, devisees, their spouses and creditors, legatees and fiduciary estate and spouse and creditors of Nola Gardner; Rita Gardner, Hicksville; Luis Barajas, Hicksville; Jimmy Gardner, Hicksville; Melissa Gardner, Hicksville; Rebecca Gardner, Paulding.
Journal entries
Goodville Mutual Insurance Co., Napoleon, vs. Alicia Fee, 218 Lancelot Drive. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
WR Asset Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, Eureka, Calif., vs. Roger Jr. and Tina Barker, 1239 S. Jackson Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Katherine Spangler, 513 Corwin St., vs. Samuel Paschall, 1242 Fallen Timbers Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Michael Feeney et al to Okie Davis, Canal Block Add., part lot 16, lot 17.
Amber Bishop to Bradley Winkler, Holgate's Second Add. Sub., lot 4.
Tristan Sanders to Michelle Sanders, South Defiance Add., lot 196.
Eric and Amanda Epple to Sheryl Epple, Lincoln Park, lot 11.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jacob Moser to Alex Elkins, Fales and Adams Add., lots 23-24.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Myong Sindel, trustee, to Andrew and Debra Sobota, Riverwood Condos, unit 1.
Nathan Giesige to Christopher Esparza, Powell View Heights Add., lot 100.
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Defiance Inc. to Carter Road Property LLC, Sec. 1, 5.869 acres.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Kelly Baumle to Daniel and Cindy Schaffer, Sec. 13, 0.433 acre split.
Estate of Kelly Baumle to Jeremiah Seip, Sec. 13, 26.757 acres.
Delaware Township —
Elmer Keezer (dec.) to Eddie Keezer, First Add. to Village of Delaware, lots 143-144.
Hicksville Village —
David and Valarie Bashore to David and Valarie Bashore, Edgerton's Outlots, lot 6, lot 6, lot 6, lots 3-5.
Mark Township —
Ricky and Sue Thompson to Ricky and Sue Thompson, trustees, Sec. 14, 1.5 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Earl and Annawanda Crall, trustees, to Eric Crall, co-trustees, et al, Sec. 27, 111.999 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Cindy Rittenhouse to Jason and Tiffani Leatherman, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 9.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
William and Eleanor Rassenfoss to Nathan Heller, Bistel Add. Extension, lot 145.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Community Improvement Corp. of Defiance to Defiance Harmon LLC, Sec. 18, 73.834 acres.
South Richland Twp./DCSD —
Jason Aden to David Starr et al, Pickering Sub., lot 3.
Tiffin Township —
Larry and Sharon Yoder to Brok and Megan Coburn, Sec. 19, 66.876 acres.
