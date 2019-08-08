Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Nicholas Suffel, 34, Hicksville, management, and Leslie Gamble, 31, Archbold, production.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Caren Bauer-Male, Sherwood, and Mitchell Male, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
HSBC Bank USA, trustee for Master Reporforming Loan Trust, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey and Kathryn Bechtold, Mark Center; Defiance County treasurer; and Defiance County commissioners. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Joshua Larry, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Corey Johnsonbaugh, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Virginia Congleton, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Sandra Mocherman, Ney. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jennifer Pittman, 402 W. High St. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Rachelle Brown, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason Laguna, 17025 Ohio 18. Money judgment.
Journal entries
The State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Michael Gibbs, 1237 Fallen Timbers Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Michael Gibbs, 1237 Fallen Timbers Drive; Celeste Cluckey, 1237 Fallen Timbers Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Celeste Cluckey, 1237 Fallen Timbers Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St., vs. Ryan and Emily Halley, 1653 Terrawenda Drive; The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Robert and Jennifer Schwiebert to Robert and Jennifer Schwiebert, Bouton and Others Add., Block 6, part lot 3.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dale Spitnale et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 25.
Joyce Hosberger to Brenda Westrick et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 38.
Charles and Barbara Stephens to David Stephens, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 21.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Ralph and Margaret Coressel (dec.) to Lucille Mealer et al, Northfield Add., lot 78.
Carlene Meade to Skyeler Belcher, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 64.
Patricia and John Peoples to Jess and Christi McLaughlin, Fales and Adams Add., lots 69-70.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Martin Bush et al to John and Patricia Hannon, Ansberry Place Add., lot 41, part lot D.
Defiance Township —
Victor Plumart (dec.) to Jeane Plumart, Sec. 2, 6.247 acres.
Delaware Township —
Joseph and Vanessa Mohr to Danny and Tammy Thompson, Sec. 32, 6.752 acres.
Marvin Hammersmith (dec.) to Sulema Hammersmith, Sec. 33, 1.252 acres.
Sulema Hammersmith to Sarah Hammersmith, Sec. 33, 1.252 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Helen Hohenberger to Douglas Hohenberger et al, Doeden's First Add., lot 5.
Neil and Kimberly Williams to Jarrod Clark, auditor's plat, part lot 88.
Joan Sailer to Keith Roehrig, Fairlawn Park Add., lot 2.
Hicksville Village —
Larry Haver et al to Lysaght and Straub Ventures LLC, old plat and vacated street, part lots 237-240.
Melvin and Lovina Bontrager to Cheryl Smith, Edgerton and Tannehills Add., part lots 2-3.
Hicksville Township —
Earl Watson (dec.), trustee, et al to Nila Mumby et al, successor trustees, Sec. 5, 80 acres.
Nila Mumby, successor trustee, et al, to Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, Sec. 5, 80 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Shea and Stephanie Walkup to Roger and Loralee Bartlett, Sec. 2, 5.193 acres split.
Ronald Blair (dec.) to Donna Blair, Sec. 20, 61.588 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
North West Ohio Development Company LLC to John and Mary Justinger, StoneGate Estates replat, lot 6.
Noble Township —
Catherine Prehauser (dec.) to Gary Prehauser, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 14.
Kermit Erwin to Linda Wagner, trustee, River Chase Condos Phase 1, unit 25.
North Richland Township —
Dorothy Smith-Hinton et al to Dawn Ankney, Orchard Ridge Add., lot 13, part lot 14.
Tiffin Township —
Matthew and Monica Smith to William and Dominique Reynolds, Sec. 19, 1.936 acres.
