Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Brian Cox, 47, Defiance, purchaser, and Laurie Haydinger, 45, Defiance, office manager.
Thomas Harding, 45, Defiance, construction, and Kelly Petersen, 35, Defiance, laser op.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Robert Adams, 700 Ralston Ave., vs. Amy Adams, 454 Pontiac Drive. Divorce.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, vs. Robert Bailey, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Oak Healthcare Investors of Defiance Inc., 1701 Jefferson Ave., vs. Marie Hall, Oakwood. Money judgment.
All-Green Corporation, Angola, Ind., vs. Kreg Culler, Ney. Money judgment.
Village Capital and Investments LLC, Henderson, Nev., vs. Andrew and Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive; Defiance County treasurer; and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., Columbus. Foreclosure.
Federico Lopez, 1720 Cross Creek Lane, vs. Laura Lopez, 1720 Cross Creek Lane. Divorce.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Cornelia Joosen, Mark Center. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Hillandale Farms Ohio LLC, Hicksville, vs. Henry Graber Construction LLC, Portland, Ind.; North Point Engineering Corp., North Canton; and Maze Design Inc., Richmond, Ind. Case consolidated.
Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc., Dayton, vs. James Johnson, executor of the estate of Mary Henry, Frankfort, Ky.; Roger Henry, 20419 Hammersmith Road; Stephen Henry, 13536 Fullmer Road; Penny Johnson, Frankfort, Ky.; David Henry, Paulding; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Zachary Zeedyk, Sherwood, vs. Phoenix Zeedyk, Virginia Beach, Va. Divorce granted.
Pamela Sierra, 915 Washington Ave., vs. Abelardo Sierra, 915 Washington Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Hope Tebbe to Hope and Jonathan Heichel, Miller's Add., lot 6, part lot 7 N.
Lawrence and Susan Meyer to Steve Meyer et al, Village of Berkshire Replat, lot 12.
Mary Colwell to Charles and Nancy Pigman, Village of Berkshire Villaminiums, lot 19.
Mary Colwell to Mark Lamb et al, Village of Berkshire Villaminiums, lot 20.
Defiance Township —
Jacob Deehr to Anita Solis, Marcellus First Add., lot 10.
Robert and Lisa Spyker to Stephen and Sarah Walbolt, Sec. 16, 14 acres split.
Delaware Township —
Larry and Rita Smith to Larry and Rita Smith, Delaware Bend, lots 17-22
Sherwood Village —
Brett and Kacy Wagner to Wade Sherrick, part lot 14, 0.303 acre.
Farmer Township —
Daniel Wonderly to Daniel and Tanya Wonderly, Sec. 15, 1 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Smith Funeral Services Inc. to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Homes Inc., part lot 129, 2 acres.
Lake 5 LLC to Morgan Gresser-MacGregor, original plat, part lot 236, lot 258.
Hicksville Township —
Samantha Lyke to Joseph and Samantha Lavin, Hickory Hills, lot 10.
Gary and Valarie Shull to Scott Shull et al, Clearview Add., lot 19.
Bradley and Tammy Diehl to Davis Reid, Sec. 18, 2.638 acres.
Highland Township —
Stedsmen Farms LLC to Stacy McCoy, Sec. 36, 52.829 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Duane Appel to ABN Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 70 acres; Sec. 12, 19.5 acres, 20 acres, 37.99 acres, 120.821 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 14, 86.71 acres, 40 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Duane Appel to ABN Farms LLC, Sec. 1, 50 acres, Sec. 12, 80 acres, 30.1 acres; Sec. 13, 60.657 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 14, 40 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 36, 48.689 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Kevin Bacon, trustee, to Linda Seither, University Heights, lot 13.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Nathan and Elizabeth Heller to Jacob II and Shelby Myers, Bistel Add., lot 145.
South Richland Township —
Amy Eitniear et al to Marilyn Shook, Sec. 26, 0.93 acre.
Defiance City-South Richland Township ALSD Annex —
Larry McCurdy (dec.) to Laressa McCurdy et al, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 31.
Ney Village —
Allen and Sue Bowers to Alan and Jackie Bowers, lot 5, part lot 6.
