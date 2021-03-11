Defiance County
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Julie Roehrig, 2225 Jefferson Ave., vs. Mathew Roehrig, 2225 Jefferson Ave. Divorce.
Allison Retcher, Defiance, vs. Tyler Sanders, 28157 County Road 424. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Roger Barker, 1239 Jackson Ave., vs. City of Defiance, 631 Perry St.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jessica Debarba-Poineau, 15625 Harris Road, vs. Chad Poineau, 15625 Harris Road. Divorce.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephen Nye, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Richard and Karen Wann, Hicksville; LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C.; LVNV Funding LLC, Columbus; and unknown tenants, Hicksville. Judgment of foreclosure.
Mikyla Garcia, 213 Lancelot Drive, and Eric Garcia, 1537 Terrawenda Drive. Case dismissed.
Sara Steffan, 409 W. High St., and Sarah Steffan, Cecil. Marriage dissolved.
Kyondra Redeemer, Saginaw, Mich., vs. Anatatius Singleton, 875 Regonda Drive. Duty of support ordered.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mary Holifield. 10413 Ashpacher Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Taylor Seinkner, 1000 Ralston Ave., and Samuel Seinkner, 2084 Royal Palm Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Becky Buchhop (dec.) to Timothy Buchhop, Sec. 24, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Benjamin Kinder (dec.) to Wendy Kinder, First Add., Block 6, lot 2.
Cortney Derrow Properties LLC to Richard and Pamela Groves, Holgate's Second Add. Sub. of Block S, lot 3.
Estate of Rickie Miller to Jennifer Miller et al, Lincoln Park Add., lot 14.
Joan Lasek to Ashley Bell et al, Lloyd's First Add., lot 14, part lot 15.
Jalen Gentit to Zachary Shook, Forest Heights Add., lot 14.
Robert and Christine Turner to Jalen Gentit, Village of Berkshire Replat, lot 38.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Raul Sanchez (dec.) to Julie Sanchez, Holgate's First Add. Block 3, lot 7.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeffery and Stacie Smith to Lynette Davis, Chalat Place Add., lot 9.
Guillermina and Vincent Salinas Jr. to Daniel Salinas, East View Add., lots 59-60.
Estate of Ruben Martinez to Sylvia Velasquez, East View Add., part lot 133, lot 134.
Hector and Sandra Gonzalez to Guillermina Salinas, S & S Ranchland Heights Third Revised, lot 39.
Guillermina and Vincent Salinas Jr. to Daniel Salinas, S & S Ranchland Heights Third Revised, lot 39.
Defiance Township —
James Mock (dec.) to Nancy Mock, Sec. 1, 8.275 acres; Brand's Sub., Sec. 1, lot 8.
Estate of Rickie Miller to Jennifer Miller, Chapman's First Add., part lot 2.
Linda Sowers (dec.) to Paul Sowers, Chapman's First Add., part lot 4.
Delaware Township —
Larry Thomas (dec.) to Toni Thomas et al, Sec. 27, 1.61 acres, 13.116 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Doyle and Roberta Eicher to Alexander Heersche, Auditor's Plat, part lot 2; Doeden's First Add., lots 2-3.
Hicksville Village —
Jacob and Macy Bradbury to Melissa Bowers, Auditor's Plat of Hicksville, part lot 268.
Hicksville Township —
Chad and Jilleisa Loy to Jacob and Macy Bradbury, Sec. 11, 2 acres.
Highland Township —
Jordan and Alicia Carr to Drew Waltmire, Sec. 3, part of the southwest one-quarter, 0.442 acre.
James and Lura Jeffery to Jane and Douglas Tadsen, Sec. 5, 1.263 acres (split).
James and Lura Jeffery to Lindsay and Jacob Roose, Sec. 5, 0.336 acres (split).
Paul LaGorin (dec.) to Myra LaGorin, trustee, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Kenneth and Janet Conley to Vincent and Heather Baker, Hoffman Wooded Estates, part lots 2-3, part lots 1-2, lots 3-4.
Linda Zachrich to Jonathan and Kristen Leades, Sec. 24, 29.345 acres.
Mark Township —
Lynn Shaffer to Charles Shidler, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Ronald Kuhn and Judith Siegler to Richard Vanstreader, Sec. 24, 1.21 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Darwin and Nancy to Anthony Schroeder, Sec. 35, 56.339 acres.
Noble Township-NELSD —
Joshua Robertston to Joshua Robertson et al, Donley's First Add., part lot 8.
Donley's First Add., Sec. 15, part lot 13, 4.212 acres, 1 acre.
Defiance Ciy-Ayersville DCSD —
Vincent and Heather Baker to Joshua Miller, Richland Heights Add., part lots 7-8.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Estate of Howard Chubb to Fredrick Town Commons LLC, Sec. 23, 0.857 acre.
Benjamin Kinder (dec.) to Wendy Kinder, Sec. 26, 0.692 acre.
Colleen Timmons et al to Anthony Healy, Sec. 35, 2.99 acres.
Washington Township —
Gregory and Kristina Cline to Thomas and Kiara Hall, Sec.32, 1.373 acres.
Douglas and Erino Yagel to Douglas and Erino Yagel, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
