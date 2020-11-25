Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey Budd, 28, Defiance, material handler, and Susan Vasquez, 39, Defiance, quality.
Dustin Brooks, 33, Grover Hill, laborer, and Miranda Starbuck, 24, Hicksville, laborer.
Cody Landskroener, 27, Defiance, maintenance tech., and Kali Osborn, 28, Defiance, stay-at-home mom.
John Fish, 44, Hicksville, truck driver, and Kelly Knight, 44, Hicksville, unemployed.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Defiance County treasurer vs. Donald and Lana Gorrell, 15656 Ohio 66; Antwerp Exchange Bank, Antwerp; U.S. Department of the Treasury, Washington, D.C.; United States Attorney General's Office, Toledo; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and unknown tenants, 15656 Ohio 66. Tax foreclosure.
Adam Thomley, 1405 Milwaukee Ave., vs. Andrea Thomley, Toledo. Divorce.
Defiance County treasurer vs. John Phillips, 29015 Steinmaier Road; unknown spouse of John Phillips, 29015 Steinmaier Road; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; and John Phillips, DBA Phillips Home Improvement, Defiance. Tax foreclosure.
Eric Goodrich, 409 Osceola Ave., and Breanne Goodrich, Paulding, Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, vs., vs. Joseph Rakes, 221 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Lowell Hamrick, 1221 Ayersville Ave., and Morgan Rathburn, Churubusco, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Chelsi Morris, address unavailable, vs. Britteny Moore, address unavailable. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Jose Ramos Jr. (dec.); unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Ramos Jr., 810 Elbert St.; Hermelinda Ramos (dec.), 810 Elbert St.; unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Hermelinda Ramos (dec.), 810 Elbert St.; unknown tenants, 810 Elbert St.; Farmers Home Administration, Washington, D.C.; and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D, vs. Stephen Runk, 17762 Ohio 18. Judgment for plaintiff.
Joshua Hanenkrath, 27807 Ayersville Road, vs. Brittny Hanenkrath, Melrose. Both parties granted divorce.
Chad Loy, Hicksville, vs. Jilleisa Loy, Spencerville, Ind. Case dismissed.
Anne Nelson, 1287 Byrnwyck Court, vs. Jason Nelson, 332 Danforth St. Divorce granted.
Nathan Ordway, 2113 Power Dam Road, and Krista Ordway, 907 Perry St.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of David W. Meyer to Christine Meyer, Sec. 15, 19.14 acres, 20.14 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Robert March et al to Ryan and Julie Frederick, Crossen and Others Add., part lot 35, lot 36.
Thomas Denton et al to Kaleb Dougal et al, South Defiance Add., part lot 112.
Sarah Fockler to Dawn Chandler, South Defiance Add., lot 266.
Ricki Mayes et al to Lori Shaw, Mack and Mueller's Add., lot 12.
Brooke Grunden to Paul Weisgerber, Baringer's Second Add., part lots 58-59.
Lori Tackett to Bree Youse et al, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize (2.431 acres), part lot 47.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Sydney Sroufe to Diane Felger, Pleasant Home Add., part lot 18.
Lori Tackett to Bree Youse et al, Colby, Lindenberger and Deatrick's Add., Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lots 1-2, part lot 2.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Okie Davis to Kenny Branham, Fales and Adams Add., lot A.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Arnulfo Ramirez Jr. to Jeremy Hines, Lakota Hills Sub., lot 1.
Palmer Howell (dec.) to Peggy Howell, Biede Place Add., lots 84, 91.
Beatrice Gonzales to Mark Janowiecki Jr., East View Add., lot 129.
Abigail Shook to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 17.
Cheryl Alexander to Jennifer Hoover, East View Add., lot 190.
Defiance Township —
Bernadine Gee to Jacob McGuire, Sec. 9, 0.607 acre, 0.514 acre.
Hannah Eitniear to Robert Long, Sec. 13, 0.345 acre, Wildwood Add., lot 3.
Delaware Township —
Waunetta Smith, executrix of Joyce A. Landon, to Jeffrey and Lesley Hange, Sec. 35, 80.943 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of James A. Sharp to Amanda Radel et al, Original Plat, lots 7-8.
Amanda Radel et al to Derrek Sharp, Original Plat, lots 7-8.
Douglas and Laura Severt to Jame Villarreal et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 76.
Farmer Township —
Rick Davis et al, co-executors of the Estate of Ruth M. Davis, to Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 10, 100 acres.
Hicksville Village —
David Battershell et al to Jonathan and Staci Garmyn, Auditor's Plat (0.207 acre), part lot 204; Auditor's Plat (0.196 acre), part lot 204.
Judy Dreher to JLD Investments, LLC, Edgerton's First Add., part lots 1-2.
Barbara Wells to Lois Laney, Auditor's Plat, part lot 144.
Noble Township —
George and Jeannette Fischer to John and Shaunda Squires, Sec.2, 20.499 acres.
Nanette Fisk (dec.) to Charles Fisk, Sec. 2, 20.226 acres.
North Richland Township —
Kenneth Nagel to Kenneth Nagel, trustee, Sec. 14, 40 acres, 20.05 acres; Sec. 15, 38.755 acres; Sec. 16, 5.723 acres; Sec. 17, 61.86 acres.
Kenneth Nagel to Halle Cassidy et al, Sec. 23, 27.108 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of Bonnie M. Hoop to Jerico and Kendra Orona, Original Plat and Auditor's Plat, lots 3, 119.
Washington Township —
Robert Lambert II et al to James and Jody Smith, Sec. 20, 7.098 acres.
Ney Village —
Mildred and Frances Jr. Borton to LaDonna Hoffman et al, Original Plat, lot 48.
Estate of Robert C. Cromwell Jr. to LaDonna Hoffman et al, Original Plat, lot 48.
Richard Cromwell et al to Noah Gilbert, Original Plat, lot 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.