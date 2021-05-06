Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Thomas Holmes, 23, Reading, Mich., and Brayton Straley, 24, Hicksville, laborer.
Jesus Garcia, 41, 2127 Baltimore Road, laborer, and Sheryl Bigley, 49, Defiance, laborer.
Abelardo Sierra, 64, Defiance, retired, and Pamela Sierra, 66, Defiance, retired.
Luis Barajas, 39, Paulding, labor construction, and Kerisha Sharp, 32, Mark Center, STNA.
Common pleas
On the dockets
Amy Gillespie, Hicksville, and Anthony Gillespie, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Randy Miller, 14428 Singer Road. Money judgment.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Jeremiah Snyder, Lima. Money judgment.
Brian Bloomfield, 2090 Willow Bay Drive, vs. Rana Bloomfield, 1123 Schultz St. Divorce.
Carmel Castillo, 1129 Jefferson Ave., vs. Desarea Castillo, Waterloo, Ind. Divorce.
Kathleen Mericle-Adkins and Gregory Adkins, Cecil, vs. Travis Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road. Money judgment.
Colleen Wright, Ney; Grace Wright, Ney; Benjamin Cooper, Ney; Macy Wright, Ney; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Jamie Wright, Napoleon. Complaint for support.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Douglas Blade, Hicksville. Plaintiff granted summary judgment.
Jessica Alvarado, 604 Emblanche Drive, vs. Raul Alvarado, 25918 Bowman Road. Divorce granted.
Nikole Stolz, Hicksville, vs. Adam Stolz, Wolcottville, Ind. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Deborah Dockery, 20975 Buckskin Road. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Marjorie Flory (dec.) to Harley Flory, Sec. 33, 10.172 acres.
Joseph Flory, executor of the Estate of Harley T. Flory, to Andrew and Katherine Fruth, Sec. 33, 10.172 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Dennis Westrick to Brian and Rebekah Westrick, Canal Block Add., part lot 1.
Amerifirst Financial Corporation Inc. to Victory Property LLC, Hill and Myers Add., lot 22, part lot 23.
Alexandria and Connor Queen to Elizabeth Wilde, Sisco's First Add., lot 4.
John March to Children's Lantern Inc., South Defiance Add., part lot F.
Jeffrey Lehman et al to Betty Lehman, Baringer's Second Add., lot 86.
Phyllis Bussing to Taylor Canales, Tecumseh Add., part lot 33.
Maybelle Blankenbeckler (dec.) to Victor Overly, Lloyd's Second., part lots 54-55.
James Kamren LLC to Edwin Collazo et al, Hoffman's First Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Brian Brown to William Fenton Jr., Warren et al Add., part lot 35.
City of Defiance to Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, First Add. to West Defiance, lots 80-81.
Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County to Cheryl Rupple, First Add. to West Defiance, lots 80-81.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Michael and Michelle Osborne to Jared Osborne, Northfield Add., lot 64.
Thomas Ganoe (dec.) to Marlene Ganoe, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 11.
Eric and Nicole Nicely to Mackenzie Bloomfield, Fales and Adams Add. Sub. of Lots 53-56, 63-68.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Steven Miller et al to Valerie Fogle, Lakota Hills Sub., lot 3.
Stephen Snavely, executor of the Estate of Sandra S. Schindler, to Rachel Hutchison, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of the Auglaize River, part lot 19, part lot 19.
Sarepio Casarez to Sarepio Casarez et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 20.
Joshua and Brenda Lucas to Brandon and Melinda Kern, Sec. 35, 1.604 acres.
Michael Castillo to Heaven and Timothy Lyons, Sherwood Forest Sub. First Add., lot 138.
Defiance Township —
James and Sandra Morris to Scott Sanford, Sec. 17, 51.689 acres, 0.682 acre (split), 0.519 acre (split), 0.277 acre (split); Sec. 17, Webb's Riverview Add. (0.426 acre before split), lot 14; Sec. 17, Webb's Riverview Add. (0.784 acre before split), lot 15; Sec. 17, 0.019 acre (split).
Sherwood Village —
Joel and Marissa Storrs to Tamara French, Millers and Others Add., lot 37.
Hicksville Village —
Clinton Krupka to Joyce Fogle, Bunnell's Third Add., lot 4.
Judy Dreher to Matthew and Jessica Justice, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 20.
Rita Oury, trustee, to Rita Oury, Westwood Estates, part lot 11.
Barry Grant to Jeffery Hamilton, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 52.
Donna Haase (dec.) to Thomas Haase, Enterprise Add., part lot 5.
Rachel Shaffer to Jeffrey Shaffer, Guilford Sub., lot 5.
Highland Township —
Mildred Limber (dec.) to George Limber et al, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, part lot 58, part lot 58, part lot 58.
Mark Township —
Nancy Hale to Nancy Hale, trustee, Sec. 36, 30 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Irene Lehman top Bradley Lehman, Sec. 3, 3.172 acres; Sec. 4, 31.487 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Amanda and Jared Radford to Steven Grant, Sec. 15, 2.412 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance NELSD —
Homestead Acres Inc. to JWW Development LLC, Valley Creek Sub. Phase III, lots 45-48.
Noble Township —
Arnoldus de and Petronella van de kolk Kleijne to Kable Derrow Properties LLC, Sec. 2, 3.059 acres.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Gertrude Potts to Wanda Conley, Bistel Add. Extension, part lot 81.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Dennis and Debra Gilgenbach to Dennis and Sheila Martin, The Woodlands, lot 14, part lot 15.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Melissa and David Kern to Melissa and David Kern, Sec. 21, 1.5 acres.
Washington Township —
Ann and Daniel Keller to Hunter Giesige et al, Sec. 22, 0.98 acre.
Ney Village —
Estate of Mildred A. Caryer to Jeffrey Caryer et al, Original Plat, part lots 4-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.