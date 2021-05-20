Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Avion Black, 40, Defiance, labor, and Kimberly Black, 38, Sherwood, labor.
Altin Alvarez, 27, Ney, manufacturing, and Andrea Hollensteiner, 27, Ney, manufacturing.
Mackenzie Carpenter, 31, Defiance, forklift operator, and Guadalupe Mireles, 38, Defiance, Sr. CSR/HR rep.
Ian Ellis, 28, Defiance, electrician, and Bobbee Holland, 33, Defiance, surgical nurse.
Derek Florence, 26, Defiance, production, and Rebecca Jones, 26, Defiance, teller.
Common pleas
On the dockets
Tiffany Meyer, 29644 Coressel Road, and Nathan Meyer, 29644 Coressel Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Amanda Veres, Edgerton, and Terry Veres Jr., Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Erma DeTray (dec.), 10248 Ashpacher Road; Harold DeTray II, administrator of the estate of Erma DeTray (dec.), 09692 Ashpacher Road; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Citibank Federal Savings Bank, Reston, Va.; Citibank Federal Savings Bank, Flint, Mich.; unknown tenants, 214 Union St.; and unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Erma DeTray (Dec.), 10284 Ashpacher Road. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
The Sherwood State Bank vs. James Sharp (dec.) Judgment of foreclosure.
In Re: Brian Iliff, Napoleon, granted relief from disability which restores him to all civil firearm rights.
Pamela Stanley and John Stanley. Marriage dissolved.
Kimberly Spencer and William Spencer. Marriage dissolved.
Allison vs. Tyler Sanders. Petitioner's petition for civil stalking protection order is dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Hilda C. Morse to Dr. Julie Morse Havighurst et al, Original Plat, part lot 125; Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lots 116, 126.
Ryan and Julie Frederick to Matthew Carpenter et al, Crossen and Others Add., part lots 35-36.
Georgina Hernandez to Generro Martinez et al, Hill and Myers Add., part lots 24-25.
Tamara Lantow to Misty Bright et al, South Defiance Add., Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lot 30, part lot 135.
The Henry County Bank to Carpy's B&D LLC, Anthony Wayne Add., lots 9-10.
Zethel and Janice Lewis, trustees, to Bruce Kunesh, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 28 1/2.
James Steffel to Michael Paschall, trustee, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 87.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Rex Goeltzenleuchtwer (dec.) to Antonette Goeltzenleuchter, Sec. 36, 0.456 acre; Barth's Hillcrest Add., lot 5.
Katrina Corwin to Erica Lorenz, East Defiance Add., lot 142.
Douglas Kanag Sr. to Douglas Kanag Sr., trustee, Burkmehr Add., lots 7-8.
Douglas and Sharon Fiske to Bryan and Lauren Lehman, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates, lots 19-20.
Defiance Township —
Jennifer Miller and Dustin Strange to Richard Miller, Chapman's First Add., part lot 2.
Lind and Edgar Heller to Mark and Brenda Rau, Park View Add., part lots 68-69, lot 70.
Dobbelaere Farms LLC to Christopher and Julie Stack, Sec. 14, 5.404 acres (split).
Elaine Collins et al to Mary Font, Sec. 17, 0.25 acre.
Pamela Stanley to John Stanley, Sanford's Scenic Acres, part lot 1.
Farmer Township —
Shirley Osmun (dec.) to Kenneth and Shirley Osmun, co-trustees, Farmer Center, Sec. 16, part lot 13.
Shirley Osmun (dec.), trustee, to Kenneth Osmun, trustee, Farmer Center Sec. 16, part lot 13.
Kenneth Osmun, trustee, to Dianna Lasley, Farmer Center Sec. 16, part lot 13.
Joseph Graber et al to Lengachers Property's & Development LLC, Sec. 31, 37.319 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Minda Jones to Ronald and Minda Jones, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lots 54, 56.
Vickie Green to Allen Rosebrock, Edgerton's Outlots, part lots 10-11.
Jennifer and Dustin Kimpel to Jennifer and Dustin Kimpel, Edgerton's Third Add., part lot 37, lots 38-39.
PDM Rentals LLC to Tyler Speakman, Original Plat (combining), part lots 173-174; Original Plat (0.238 acre split), part lots 171-172.
Hicksville Township-Hicksville EVSD —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, to Caleb and Sidney Savage, Sec. 5, 77.5 acres.
Estate of Rex L. Conine, to Clara Conine, Sec. 8, 100 acres.
Darrell and Deborah Smith to Alexandria Smith, Sec. 14, 2.252 acres.
Jeffrey Green to Jeffrey and Kathy Green, Sec. 16, 80 acres.
Highland Township —
John Nicoll to John and Izettia Nicoll, Sec. 32, 1.67 acres (transfer after split, combining).
Lee and Judith Mansfield to John and Izettia Nicoll, Sec.32, 0.569 acre (split).
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lynn Lehman, trustee, to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Sec. 28, 73.563 acres, 1.377 acres, 5.06 acres.
Jeffrey Green to Jeffrey and Kathy Green, Sec. 31, 4.173 acres (split), 75.827 acres (after split); Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Jeffery and Kathy Green to Daniel and Roseanna Miller, Sec. 31, 4.173 acres (transfer after split).
Noble Township —
Jesse Lulfs to Jesse and Maryls Lulfs, Sec. 16, 5.03 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Catherine Cline (dec.) to Dennis Cline et al, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 4.
Defiance City NELSD —
Rodney and Jennifer Johnson to Brandon and Tera Newton, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 42.
North Richland Township —
Jane Heusi to Jerry Liska, Sec. 15, 23.48 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of Kennard Franklin Grieser to Saundra Grieser, Sec. 2, 0.162 acre; Sec. 3, 5 acres.
Dale and Linda Rittenhouse to David Rittenhouse et al, Sec. 28, 46.864 acres.
Washington Township —
Donna Haase (dec.) to Thomas Haase et al, Sec. 18, 1.5 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.