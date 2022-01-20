Defiance County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Zachary Burley, 24, Hicksville, laborer, and Holli Yockum, 23, Hicksville, unemployed.
Jeffrey Relyea, 58, Hicksville, director of operations, and Mary Glass, 57, Hicksville, laborer.
On the docket
The Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati, vs. Michael Gallop, c/o Danielle Thatcher, Hicksville; and Aaron Gallop, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Sabrina Kaiser, Ney, vs. Erik Winkler, Stryker. Divorce.
Michael Dewyse Jr., Bay City, Mich., vs. Donna Dewyse, 25756 Behrens Road. Divorce.
Joe Rodriguez, 2145 Royal Palm Ave., vs. Lisa Rodriguez, 2145 Royal Palm Ave. Divorce.
Abigail Gray, 401 Franklin St., vs. Donald Gray, 1131 Ayersville Ave. Divorce.
Michael and Margaret Linder, Payne, vs. Jeffrey Winhoven, Deshler; and Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois. Scranton, Pa. Money judgment.
Sheri Knape, 21766 Switzer Road, and Phillip Knape, 21766 Switzer Road. Dissolution of marriage.
April Cline, Hicksville, and Kevin Cline, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Jennifer Rittenhouse, 26773 Defiance County Road 424, vs. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services; Toledo Clinic Facial Plastics and Dermatology, Toledo; and Mercy Health Defiance Clinic, 1400 E. Second St. Decision of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Review Commission is affirmed.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Edwin Kiessling (dec.); unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Edwin Kiessling, Portsmouth; Marvin Kiessling, Portsmouth; Joyce Collins, address unavailable; Deeta Mann (dec.); unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Deeta Mann, address unavailable; Francis Kiessling, address unavailable; Alta Kiessling, 7213 Deatrick St.; Daniel Westrick, 1131 Latty St.; and unknown tenants, 723 Deatrick St. Finding of default and judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gerry Miller, 1221 Magnolia Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Sherri Dalton, 09020 Christy Road, vs. Edward Dalton, 1778 Maumee Drive. Divorce granted.
Harold Osmon, 02880 Ohio 66, vs. Dorothy Osmon, Mount Dora, Fla. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
David Shock to David and Susan Shock, trustees, Sec. 19, 63.952 acres (transfer after split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Angelica Deming to Logan Brown, Hill and Myers Sub., part lots 23-24.
Kathleen and Robert March to Richard Rose, Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 28, part lot 28.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeremy and Bridget Gustwiller to Chase Gustwiller, Chalat Place, part lots 36-37.
Ralph Justus (dec.) to Joyce Justus, Gnadensburg Second Add., part lot C; Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates, lot 38.
Michael and Jacqueline Minch to Tiffany and Alex Hu, Sherwood Forest First Add., lot 142.
Defiance Township —
Stephen and Jacalyn Moss to EM Prop, LLC, Sec. 9, 4.609 acres.
Linda Hager et al to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation, Park View, lots 1-2.
Hicksville Township —
Law Office of Haver and Kight to Joshua Adkins, Westwood Estates, lot 6.
Mike and Mary Myers to Vick Lilly et al, Warners and Hart's Add., lot 30.
Jeffrey and Angela Wappelhorst to Dylan Grimes, Auditor's Plat, part lot 296.
Highland Township —
Dorothy Sharp to Benjamin and Aleshia Danhoff, Sec. 3, 0.6 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Levi and Katherine Pauli to Joseph Wendell et al, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 85.
North Richland Township —
Kenneth Sweinhagen to Kenneth and Anna Sweinhagen, trustees, Independence, part lots 2-3.
South Richland Township —
Lankenau Properties II, Ltd., to Steven Lankenau, Sec. 23, 78.05 acres.
Robert Rettig et al, successor trustees, to Douglas and Virginia Rettig, trustees. Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp. ALSD —
Patricia Hopkins to Sally Santos, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 15.
Jeanine Stevens (dec.) to Michele Stevens, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 30.
