Defiance County
Marriage licenses
James Jones, 62, Defiance, and Donna Miler, 62, Defiance, supervisor.
Javic Mayhue, 24, Defiance, tire builder, and Ashley Garcia, 29, Defiance, housekeeper.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
United Consumer Financial Services Co. Inc., Hicksville, vs. Steve Grant, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Jose Ramos Jr. (dec.); unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Ramos Jr., 810 Elbert St.; Hermelinda Ramos (dec.), 810 Elbert St.; unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Hermelinda Ramos (dec.), 810 Elbert St.; unknown tenants, 810 Elbert St.; Farmers Home Administration, Washington, D.C.; and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Tina Hawkins, 1420 S. Jackson Ave., vs. John Hawkins, Milton, W.Va. Divorce.
Jackie Roehrig, 127 Prospect St., vs. Paul Roehrig III, 423 Nicholas St. Divorce.
Molly Hale, 312 Carpenter Road, and Jason Hale, 605 Washington Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown spouse of John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown tenants, 07193 Stever Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Mary-Michael and Joe Jackson, 510 Ralston Ave., vs. Haleigh Gardine, 1130 W. High St.; National General Insurance Co., Winston-Salem, N.C.; and John Doe, inclusive defendant's house whose names are unknown; John Doe Corp., name and address unknown. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Shelby Warren, 1713 Ayersville Ave. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Vicky Jones, 111 Jefferson Ave. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Pamela Teegarden (dec.), unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the estate of Pamela Teegarden; unknown spouse of Pamela Teegarden, 1847 Maumee Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Wells Fargo, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Patricia Cole, 212 Meadowbrook Drive; unknown spouse of Patricia Cole, 212 Meadowbrook Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Community Choice Credit Union, Farmington Hills, Mich., vs. Peter Krok, 28896 Jewell Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
PHH Mortgage Corp., Laurel, N.J., vs. David Avina, 192 Wilson St.; unknown spouse of David Avina, 192 Wilson St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Larry Williams I, Sherwood; Karla Ryan, 17649 Ohio 18; unknown spouse of Larry Williams, Sherwood; unknown spouse of Karla Ryan, 17649 Ohio 18; Defiance County treasurer; Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J.; and unknown successors, assigns and surviving entities of Velocity Investments LLC, address unknown. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Paul and Joanna Yoder, Hicksville; Sherry Woodall, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure for plaintiff.
Johnny Begley, Lima, vs. Select Management Resources, Alpharetta, Ga.; Drummond Financial Services, 209 N. Clinton St.; and unknown business or personal entities. Case dismissed with prejudice.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2, Jessup, Md., vs. Susan and Paul Zimmerman, 900 Lincoln Drive. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Anita Herod, New Bavaria, vs. Scott Herod, 1635 S. Clinton St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defince Ward 1 —
Rodney Rusho (dec.) to Bonnie Rusho, Jefferson Terrace Add. and part vacated alley, part lot 11, lot 12.
Bonnie Rusho to Todd Rusho et al, Jefferson Terrace Add. and part vacated alley, part lot 11, lot 12.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Lou Alan LLC to Vicki Roehrig, Clipper Add., lot 287.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Randy Belden, trustee, to Raul Garcia Jr., Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 57.
Kevin and Lori Froelich to Steve Hoffman, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 37.
Richard and Katrina Oliver to Francis and Elizabeth Herbert, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates Phase II, lot 39.
Delaware Township —
Brent Rush et al to Donald Kretzer et al, Sec. 2, 145 acres.
Highland Township —
JDD Properties LLC to Paul and Leigh Bosch, West Add. to Ayersville, part lot 6, lot 7.
Noble Township —
Carol Speiser to Rick Speiser, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
North Richland Township —
Betty Egler-Sharp to Betty Sharp-Rohrs, Sec. 14, 2.613 acres.
