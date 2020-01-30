Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Dennis Steele, 47, Defiance, machinist, and Jennifer Hahn, 48, Defiance, sales.
Common Pleas
Anita Herod, New Bavaria, vs. Scott Herod, 1635 S. Clinton St. Divorce.
Amanda Grubb, Sherwood, and David Grubb Jr., Mark Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Kayla Spires, address unavailable, vs. Dawn Hale, Bryan. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Lance Smith, 1729 Ginter Road, vs. Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road. Divorce.
Rose Vancuren, Sherwood, vs. James Vancuren Jr., Hicksville. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lori Nash, 104 Northfield Ave. Money judgment.
Amanda Witchey, 519 Defiance Crossing, and Caleb Witchey, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Gerald and Jennifer George, 2141 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Alexandria Moore-George, Lindenhurst, Ill. Money judgment.
Nicholas Hoffman, 1844 Tiffin Court, vs. Alyssa Hoffman, 1844 Tiffin Court. Divorce.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kailey Shock, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries
David Anderson, Hicksville, and Cassandra Anderson, Mark Center. Marriage dissolved.
Michael Strickler, 2236 Evergreen Drive, and Patricia Strickler, 24 Capri Road. Marriage dissolved.
Casey Huepenbecker, 523 Pearl St., vs. Loren Smith, 12095 The Bend Road; Timothy Grimes, Bryan; and John Pratt, Bryan. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Sadie Turpening, 405 Northfield Ave., vs. Elliott Simmons, Marion. Civil protection order dismissed.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Norcross, Ga., vs. Linda Hauser, Ney. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Mitchell Gerken, 319 East St.; unknown spouse of Mitchell Gerken, 319 East St.; Alexis Muncy, 319 East St.; unknown spouse of Alexis Muncy, 319 East St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave.; unknown spouse of Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Eugene Westrick (dec.), trustee, to James Caruso, trustee, Sec. 4, 35 acres.
Gregory and William Garmyn, trustees, to William Garmyn, Sec. 6, 117.353 acres.
David and Linda Higbea to Erin Shaffer et al, Sec. 18, 35 acres, 51.356 acres, 20 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kenneth Clemens et al to Dale Barlow Jr., Baringer's Second Add., part lots 58-59.
Stephen Lay to Angela Lay, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 63-64, part lot 64.
Angela Lay to Caitlyn and Alexander Schmidt, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 63-64, part lot 64.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Eugene Westrick (dec.), trustee, to James Caruso, trustee, Holgate's First Add., Sub. B, part lots 15-16, 20.
Defiance Ward 3 —
William Sponsler (dec.) to Gina Fernbaugh, trustees, et al, Carter et al Add., lot 27.
Defiance Ward 4 —
JWW Development LLC to William III and Marie Davies, Mistywood Crossing Phase IV, lot 51.
Farmer Township —
Gregory and William Garmyn, trustees, to Gregory Garmyn, Sec. 31, 94.214 acres; Sec. 32, 154.512 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Vivian Schooley to Jason IV and Tracy Schooley, Sec. 5, 39.49 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Gregory and William Garmyn, trustees, to William Garmyn, Sec. 12, 8.18 acres, 47.91 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 24, 80 acres.
Timothy Keefer and Kristi Griffith to Kristi Keefer, Sec. 24, 1.47 acres.
Washington Township —
SBCS Properties Ltd. to Cynthia Siler, co-trustees, et al, Sec. 25, 2.707 acres split.
Junella Coolman (dec.), successor trustee, to Cynthia Siler, co-trustee et al, Sec. 25, 62.338 acres.
Cynthia Siler, successor co-trustee, et al, to SBCS Properties Ltd., Sec. 25, 0.745 acre split.
Ney Village —
Colby Hall to Brandon Notestine et al, auditor's plat, part lot 26.
