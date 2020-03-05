Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Christopher Miller, 43, Sherwood, laborer, and Tina Lockwood, 48, Sherwood, LPN.
Michael Schramm, 43, Defiance, self-employed, and Catrina Brooks, 40, Defiance, self-employed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Shane Miller, 25312 Watson Road; unknown spouse of Shane Miller, 25312 Watson Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jeremy Chapman, Sherwood, vs. Tiffany Chapman, Sherwood. Divorce.
Angel Lowe, Greeneville, Tenn., vs. Samuel Murphy, 28083 County Road 424. Foreign support.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Nathan Holbrook, 1819 Maumee Drive. Money judgment.
KTM LLC, 22583 Bowman Road, vs. Gary Klemz, Monroe, Mich.; and GTL LLC, Monroe, Mich. Money judgment.
Richard Jasso, Hicksville, and Amanda Jasso, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Robert Shaffer Jr., 628 Tiedeman Ave.; unknown spouse of Robert Shaffer Jr., 628 Tiedeman Ave.; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Wilmington, Del.; Defiance County commissioners, 631 Perry St.; and Fort Defiance Servicemaster Inc., 1255 Carpenter Road; Ohio Homeowner Assistance LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Anita Herod, New Bavaria, and Scott Herod, New Bavaria. Dissolution of marriage.
Katie Belau, 119 Summit St., vs. Deanna Woods, Adrian, Mich. Divorce.
Della Osmun, 06313 Buckskin Road, and Dale Osmun, 06313 Buckskin Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Miranda Belcher, 22953 Kammeyer Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank USA vs. Diana Shuler. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Manuel Gonzales, 1003 Ottawa Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Clarissa Ankney, Sherwood, and Christopher Ankney, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Marsha Bak, Lima, vs. Dale Bak, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
Penny Blevins, 1636 S. Clinton St., vs. Todd Blevins, Jamestown, Tenn. Divorce granted.
Sarah Foster, 705 Wayne Ave., vs. Joshua Foster, 14668 Dohoney Road. Divorce granted.
Christina Combs, Hicksville, vs. Charles Combs, Paulding. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Lucas and Taylor Schroeder to Layne and Chelsie Schroeder, Sec. 11, 2.004 acres split.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Cole and Jazmin Reynolds to Mark and Brenda Janowiecki, W.C. Holgate's Third Add., lot 15.
Estate of Belva Smith to Brenda Bova et al, Miller's Add., lots 13-14.
Paragon Properties and Renovations LLC to Elijah Derringer et al, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 82.
John Flores to Diona Flores, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 92.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Betty Ham to Jose Robles, Waverly Heights Add., lot 31, part lot 32.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Patsy Zachrich to Paula Page, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 62.
Michael and Denise Goff to Betty Ham, Yoder's Add., lot 11.
Gary and Tina Roughton to Benjamin King et al, Auditor's Plat of lots east of the Auglaize River, lot 34.
BCLL LLC to Kent and Jody Chamberlain, East View Add., lots 168-171.
Sherwood Village —
Roderick and Rhonda Rosebrock to Maylene Choi, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 17.
Hicksville Village —
Bradley Guilford to Deborah Ankney, part lot A, split 0.038 acre.
Lora Edwards et al to Timothy and Katherine Huntsman, Westwood Place Condo, unit 1.
Paul and Joann Yoder to Dean Yoder et al, auditor's plat, lot 320, part lot 32, part lot 32, part lot 32.
Highland Township —
Eugene Wreede (dec.) to Rex Wreede, successor trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 1.17 acres, 70.62 acres, 14.02 acres.
Rex Wreede, successor trustee, et al to Rex Wreede et al, Sec. 15, 70.62 acres, 14.02 acres.
Mark Township —
Joseph Kessler to Justin Stratton et al, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
Milford Twp. Central LSD —
Estate of Mary Parrott to Robert Parrott, Sec. 12, 3.5 acres, 5 acres, 1.801 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, to Christian Ruoff, Sec. 21, 10.153 acres split.
Defiance City-Noble DCSD —
John Shriner (dec.) to William Moats et al, Stonegate Condos, unit 221, building 15.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Deverse Development LLC to Defiance North LLC, Sec. 13, 1.198 acres.
Fredrick Town Commons LLC to Defiance North LLC, Sec. 13, 1.198 acres.
Frederick Town Commons LLC to 7 West Jackson Development LLC, Sec. 13, 1.732 acres.
Noble Township —
Steven Yaros et al to Nicholas and Carissa Lower, Christi Meadows Phase I, lot 123.
Steven and Cara Olson to John and Cara Bowers, River Chase Condos Phase 1, unit 19.
North Richland Township —
Catherine King et al to Carolyn and Ricky Fortman, Sec. 5, 1.851 acres.
Thomas Oberhaus et al to Trevor Stork, Sec. 9, 8.037 acres split.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to myCUmortgage LLC, Winchester Hills Extension, lot 3.
Andrew and Sarah Nagel to Benjamin Hoffman, Independence, part lot 17.
Washington Township —
Cynthia Siler, co-trustee, et al to Cynthia and Michael Siler, Sec. 25, 64.466 acres.
