Matthew Winnie, 25, Defiance, kitchen supervisor, and Kathryn Lillie, 29, Defiance, commercial loan service.
Donald Gray, 38, Defiance, kitchen cook, and Abigail Stegman, 35, Defiance, disabled.
James Fisher, 24, Defiance, Army Reserve, and Natalie Porter, 25, Defiance, case manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. Tina Moore, 1589 S. Clinton St.; unknown spouse of Tina Moore, 1589 S. Clinton St.; Richard Hurlbert, 1589 S. Clinton St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Gracia Troupe, Athens, Ala., vs. Aunjamo McCree, 931 Jefferson Ave. Foreign support.
Sara Perez, 433 Franklin St., vs. Ruben Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gena Nye, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Bettesue Johnson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Constance Stover, 03147 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Tyler Sanders, 28157 Ohio 424, and Aimee Sanders, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Ethan Hathaway, Hicksville, and Stormie Hathaway, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
John Black, Sherwood, vs. Kimberly Black, Angola, Ind. Divorce granted.
Krystle Coressel, 700 Kiser Road, vs. Scott Coressel, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Shelbie Smith, 700 Kiser Road, vs. Joshua Smith, 18399 Ohio 18. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Melissa Draper, 200 Lakeview Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Robert III an Suzanne Bailey, Sherwood; unknown tenants, if any, of 537 N. Harrison St., Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Carolyn Schnipke, 14715 County Road 209. Judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. David Bechtol. Judgment of default and foreclosure.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. John Miner II, 220 Osceola Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Gale Burk to Mark Gerschutz et al, Baringer's Second, lot 4.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Edward Eitniear (dec.) to Kyle Eitniear, Kahlo's First Add., part lot 19, part lot 19.
Theresa Stafford et al to Fred Smith, Powell View Heights Add., lot 38.
Estate of Garnet McCoy to Linda DeTray et al, Fair View Add., lots 16-17.
Delaware Township —
Marvin Boehm, trustee, to Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, Sec. 19, 26.44 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Timothy and Tamara Miller, Sec. 29, 26.44 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Robert and Mary Sailer to Mary Csineros, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 21.
Christopher Whitman to Christopher and Jenelle Whitman, Sec. 20, 0.979 acre; Westwood Estates, lot 19.
Blue Fox LLC to Tanya Greenwalt, Warner and Hart's Add., part lots 15, 17-18.
Hicksville Township —
Dawn Finzer to Jason and Emily Finzer, Sec. 10, 24 acres.
Highland Township —
Carl III and Erika Veith to Rex Noaker, Weber's Sub. Div., lot 1.
James and Lura Jeffery to David and Sherrin Dominique, Sec. 5, 0.966 acre; Highland Acres Sub., lot 13.
Kyleigh Tobias et al to Nora and Billy Elswick, Sec. 5, 0.138 acre; Highland Acres Add., lot 14.
Mark Township —
Marvin Boehm, trustee, to Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, Sec. 11, 20 acres; Sec. 13, 29.407 acres; Sec. 14, 73.76 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Larry and June Vollmer, Sec. 11, 20 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Tyler and Brianna Miller, Sec. 13, 29.407 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Timothy and Tamara Miller, Sec. 14, 73.76 acres.
Arlene Culler et al to Gretchen Clark, Sec. 23, 0.957 acre split.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Delton and Janice Riehle to Ross and Bradly Riehle, trustees, Sec. 15, 1.165 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 16, 40 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Delton and Janice Riehle to Ross and Bradly Riehle, Sec. 15, 37 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of Maryann Bakle to Barbara Mansfield, Sec. 9, 2.035 acres.
North Richland Township —
Lavina Boesling (dec.) to Frieda Boesling, Sec. 12, 50.02 acres, 41.637 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Ronald Cupp to Tiffin Township Board of Trustees, Evansport Original Plat, part lot 71.
Michael Henry (dec.) to Susan Henry, Sec. 10, 2.755 acres.
Private selling officer, Rick Kigar, to Daniel Marshall, Sec. 11, 12.747 acres.
Washington Township —
Ross and Karen Boland to Kenneth Boland, Sec. 32, 3 acres.
