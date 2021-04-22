Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Raphael White, 27, Hicksville, laborer, and Courtney Matthews-Sims, 34, Hicksville, daycare provider.
Tyler Blair, 29, Hicksville, and Kearston Zimmer, 21, Hicksville, teacher's aide.
James Watt, 45, Defiance, shop manager, and Shannon Herrington, 38, Ypsilanti, Mich., O.R. assistant.
Dillon Husted, 28, Hicksville, welder, and Shawna Barnes, 23, Hicksville, optical tech.
Anthony Buffenbarger, 22, Hicksville, technician, and Hollie Fairchild, 26, Hicksville, factory worker.
Robert Sigley, 57, Defiance, factory worker, and Brenda Oliver, 57, Defiance, homemaker.
Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Defiance, self-employed, and Nichol Balser, 48, Defiance, nurse.
Jeremiah Raber, 21, Hicksville, carpenter, and Linda Yoder, 22, Hicksville, unemployed.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Peyton Bowers, Hicksville, and Austin Powers, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Dodson, 25119 Mekus Road, and Christal Dodson, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Oluwagomi, Hicksville, and Emmanuel Oluwagomi, Lima. Dissolution of marriage.
Bree Youse, Bryan, and Austin Fishpaw, 1307 S. Jackson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Martha Romes, 609 Euclid Ave., vs Dennis Romes, Cecil. Divorce.
Patrick and Jerrica Joyce, Sherwood, vs. Jacob and Reba Gilts, Mount Blanchard; and Four County Home Inspections LLC, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Harley Hasselswerth, 1542 Terrawenda Drive. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Discover Bank vs. Regina Vancleve. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank vs. Deborah Farlow. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeremy Ankney. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Loretta Grudowski vs. Eric Grudowski. Divorce granted.
Katie Dodson vs. Jerimie Dodson. Divorce granted.
Sara Ramirez vs. Paul Ramirez. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Autumn Bennett and Jerrad Bennett. Marriage dissolved.
Elizabeth George and Tyler George. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jaron and Lynn Garza to Jaclyn Hernandrz, W.C. Holgate's Third Add., lot 16.
Edward III and Carol Zeller to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Sec. 23, 0.789 acre.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Tyler George to Elizabeth George, nka Elizabeth B. Howard, Holgate's First Add. Sub., lot B.
SRP Properties LLC to Thomas Schindler et al, First Add. to West Defiance, part lot 86, part lot 86, lot 87.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Randy L. Armstrong to Kenneth Armstrong et al, Carter and Others Add., part lot 14, lot 9; Lots North of Maumee, part lot 12.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Karen Hill et al, co-successor trustees, to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Lakota Hills First Add., lot 21.
Emily and Chad Klosterman to Elaine Fedderke, Lakota Hills Sub. Third Add., lot 59.
Raymond Hussey, trustee, to Clara Hussey, successor trustee, Knapp and Hay's Add., lots 61-63; Fairview Add., lot 21.
Defiance Township —
Jay and Charlene Hanenkratt to Kyle Dopp, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 1.
Daniel Hoshock to KDM Investment Properties LLC, Auglaize Pines Sub. Extension 1 Revised Plat, part lot A, lot B.
Delaware Township —
Raymond Hussey, trustee, to Clara Hussey, successor trustee, Sec. 23, 94.62 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Chaz Sweinhagen to Michael Mudel, Auditor's Plat, part lot 63.
Farmer Township —
Roger Ford, trustee, to Roger and Ruth Ford, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Bruce Guilford et al to Bradley and Lisa Laker, Parker et al Add., part lot 1, lot 2.
Hicksville Township —
Scott and Tylene Cramer to James Aden and Kylie Devan, Sec. 9, 2.98 acres.
Highland Township —
Dennis and Sheila Martin to Ricky Begalowski, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Roger Ford, trustee, to Roger and Ruth Ford, co-trustees, Sec. 27, 44.227 acres.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Kable Derrow Properties LLC to Ferek and Audrey Brandi, Kettenring Hills Sb. First Add., lot 30.
South Richland Township —
Raymond Hussey, trustee, to Clara Hussey, successor trustee, Saunders-Snyder Add., lots 42-44.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD/Annex —
Estate of Laurie A. Grennay to Alex Grennay et al, Miller-Snyder Sub., part of sub lot 7.
Tyler George to Elizabeth George, nka Elizabeth B. Howard, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 23.
Tiffin Township —
Margaret and Jeremy Smith to Margaret and Jeremy Smith, Sec. 21, 5.902 acres.
Washington Township —
Russell and Deborah Jesse to Eric Jesse et al, Sec. 13, 39 acres, 1 acre; Sec. 24, 158.068 acres.
