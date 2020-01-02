Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Donald Lester, 47, Defiance, asbestos labor, and Kala Wells, 33, Defiance, unemployed.
Mitchell Harvey, 36, Defiance, union/laborer, and Ashley Dalton, 32, Van Wert, quality services tech.
Craig Higbea, 35, Defiance, applicator, and Anna Schmenk, 24, Leipsic, food technologist.
Bradley Thompson, 45, Defiance, laborer, and Kelli Carter, 34, Defiance, quality tech.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Atlanta, Ga., vs. Tyler Breen, 06909 Ohio 66; and Teresa Storms-Cooper, 06909 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Kevin Higgins, 09085 Stever Road, vs. Annette Higgins, Catawissa, Mo. Divorce.
Mary Fenter, 09238 Ashpacher Road, vs. Steve Fenter, 13277 County Road 171. Divorce.
Journal entries
Thomas Dunlap, 1414 S. Jackson Ave., vs. SK Hand Tool Corporation, 135 Hickory St.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Carlos and Laura Lowe, Wauseon, vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Thomas Eitniear (dec.); unknown tenant, if any, of 1713 Ayersville Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Margarita Vasquez, Holiday, Fla., vs. Angel Rivera, 471 Pontiac Drive. Case dismissed.
Samuel Hardy, 838 Washington Ave., vs. Kimberly Hardy, 2356 S. Clinton St. Divorce granted.
Brian Lafountain, Hicksville, and Alexea Lafountain, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Lisa Baker to Alan Brandt, Sec. 4, 80 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Frances and David Witter to Garrett and Jacqueline Davis, Crosson's and Others Add., lot 9.
Defiance Ward 2 —
CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC to Cooper Farms Inc., Sec. 29, 7.083 acres.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Scott and Mary Baker to Keith and Catherine Feller, East Defiance Add., part lot 22.
Gregory Imes to Chelsea Drive Condo LLC, East Defiance Add., part lot 19.
Helen Mitchell-Treetop to Thomas Whetstone, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 35.
Ingrid Antoine to Crystal Casper et al, Krontz's Add. to East Defiance, lot 24.
Phyllis Murphy to Margaret and Curt Wehri, auditor's plat, part lot 34.
Defiance Township —
Mary Relue to Susan and Eric Simon, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Philip Jr. and Ember Frederick to Jacob and Autumn Rensi, Marcellus First Add., lots 3-4.
Sherwood Village —
Lawrence Magdovitz II to Lawrence Magodvitz II, trustee, original plat, part lot 18.
Hicksville Village EVSD —
Cody and Melissa Sanders to Nicholas Miller et al, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lot 16.
A&M Masonary Inc. to Timothy Merrifield II, Applegate's Add., lot 7.
Paul and Joann Yoder to PDM Rentals LLC, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 50.
Menno and Barbara Miller to Colleen Miller, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 27.
Paul and Joan Yoder to PDM Rentals LLC, Antwerp Drive Condos Phase 1, unit 312; auditor's plat, lot 57, part lot 57.
Hicksville Township —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson to Storm Evans, Sec. 5, 2.5 acres split.
James and Carol Slattery to Benjamin and Margaret Carnahan, Sec. 6, 9.25 acres.
Tina Schroeder to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Sec. 9, 54.727 acres, 4.62 acres, 3.833 acres.
Highland Township —
Larry and Marilyn Kammeyer to Rafael Manriquez Jr., Highland Plains Add., lots 3, 9.
Mark Township —
Darlene Overmyer to NMP Investments LLC, Sec. 36, 8.581 acres split, 3.898 acres split.
Darlene Overmyer to John Lengacher et al, Sec. 26, 119.525 acres split.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Caleb Yoder to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Sec. 26, 64.776 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Robert and Martha Zimmerman to Rebecca Wicker, Sec. 32, 1.75 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Brenda Herrera et al to Matthew Wilson, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 128.
Charles Latchaw (dec.), trustee, to Nanette Yarde, successor trustee, Sec. 23, 18.445 acres, 7.838 acres, 8.5 acres, .5 acre.
Richard Kruse, private selling officer, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, University Heights, lot 32.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Frederick Thompson (dec.) to Craig Thompson, Green Meadows Condos Phase 1, unit 582.
Craig Thompson to Sally Thornell, Green Meadows Condos Phase 1, unit 582.
Anita Thompson (dec.) to Frederick Thompson et al, Green Meadows Condos Phase 1, unit 582.
Noble Township —
Dustin Gray et al to Richard Gray, Noble Estates, lot 1.
Charles Latchaw (dec.), trustee, to Nanette Yarde, successor trustee, Sec. 22, 91.157 acres; Sec. 23, 79.77 acres; Sec. 26, 6 acres; Sec. 27, 55.1 acres.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Joost & Joost Ltd. to Eric and Kerry Rosebrock, Irish Greens Condos, unit 685.
North Richland Township —
Randall Mekus et al to Justin and Elinora Cole, Sec. 4, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Craig Krebs to Derek Murphy, Sec. 34, 1.5 acres.
