Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Derek Mullins, 42, Napoleon, sales, and Chelisa Witte, 34, Defiance, registration clerk.
Joshua Koiner, 31, Defiance, occupational therapist, and Abbie Phillips, 33, Defiance, coordinator.
Mason Hammond, 27, Hicksville, police officer, and Olivia Lewis, 26, Hicksville, STNA.
Craig Garkus, 37, Defiance, independent contractor, and Christen Evans, 30, Defiance, pharmacy tech.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Carmel Castillo, 1129 Jefferson Ave., vs. Desarea Castillo, Waterloo, Ind. Divorce.
Kathleen Mericle-Adkins and Gregory Adkins, Cecil, vs. Travis Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road. Money judgment.
Brian Bloomfield, 2090 Willow Bay Drive, vs. Rana Bloomfield, 1123 Schultz St. Divorce granted.
Portfolio Recovery Services LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Troy Rupp, 1571 Westgate Drive. Money judgment.
In Re: Scott Smiddy, 26825 Elliott Road. Civil application for relief from statutory disability to possess a firearm.
Portfolio Recovery Services LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Deena Best, 925 Jefferson Ave. Money judgment.
Amanda Ross, Hicksville, vs. Jewell Parcher, 700 Kiser Road. Civil protection order.
Jamie Pressler c/o Allen County Child Support, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Nathan Gamble, Hicksville. Foreign support.
Desperate Enterprises Inc., Sharon Center, vs. Nostalgic Images Inc., 26012 Nostalgic Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Sondra Shaffer, 07417 Stever Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Douglas Huffman, Bryan, vs. Timothy Livengood, Montpelier. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Kelly Smith, 29234 Ohio 18, and David Smith, Toledo. Marriage dissolved.
Nicholas Siewert, 1209 Valley Forge Drive, and Nicole Siewert, 740 Deerwood Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Denise Yonge, administrator of the Estate of Mark Yonge Jr. (dec.), 16529 Ohio 424, vs. Kevin Grant, Lima; Piper Trucking and Leasing LLC, Celina; Morgan Lucas, 447 Pontiac Drive; and Amy Lemaster, 700 Kiser Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
In Re: Chad Stork. Application dismissed without prejudice.
Kevin Higgins, 09085 Stever Road, vs. Annette Higgins, Catawissa, Mo. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Wesley Hesterman to Wesley and Megan Hesterman, Sec. 12, 2 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Mary M. LaForce to Roger LaForce, et al, Riverside Park Add., lots 2-6, 11.
Defiance Ward 2 —
William Foss to Amanda and James Wagner, Pleasant Homes Add., lot 12.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Anna and Otis Dotson Jr. to Otis Jr. and Anna Dotson, Northfield Add., part lots 20-21.
Aric and Michele Diehl to City of Defiance, Ohio, North Defiance Add., lots 8-9; Williamstown Add., lots 1-2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Todd Flory to Todd Flory et al, Lots East of the Auglaize River, part lot 1.
Dennis Roehrig to Laura Nadler et al, Lots East of the Auglaize River, part lot 2.
Nathaniel Barnhart et al to Nathaniel and Christine Barnhart, Chalat Place, lot 27.
Emerson and Jacqueline Brown to Ashley Bemis et al, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 38.
Thelma Trevino to Viola Copeland, Greenler's Add., lots 76-77.
Xan Bentancur-Reynolds, fka Xan Bentancur and Timothy Reynolds, to Wesley and Daisy Moening, Lots Between Ottawa and Karnes Ave., lot 31.
Jeffery and Annette Mansfield to Ana Garrett, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 34.
Jeremy Hamilton to Jesse and La Donia Shaw, Pine Ridge Sub. Phases 1 and 2, lot 40.
Delaware Township —
Robert and Roberta Miller to Robby Miller, Sec. 30, 24.131 acres.
Farmer Township —
John and Rebecca McGuire, trustees, to John and Rebecca McGuire, Sec. 16, 6.245 acres.
Charles Case, executor of the Estate of Hermena M. Case, LT Case Farms LLC, Sec. 25, 30 acres; Sec. 36, 85 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Charles F. Fowler to Melody Mumy, Hattery's Add., lot 24.
Stephen and Kimberly Alford to Stuart and Jeannette Stuck, Auditor's Plat, part lot 24.
Highland Township —
Gary Omich to Bradley and Jody Schroeder, Sec. 1, 31.599 acres.
Derek and Audrey Brandi to Christian Sidle et al, Sec. 4, 0.368 acre.
Terry and Marlene Shafer to Debra Randall et al, Sec. 5, 0.928 acre, 0.679 acre.
Debra Randall et al to Kyle Nicely, Sec. 5, 0.928 acre, 0.679 acre.
Mark Ort to Harold Hancock, Sec. 78, 1.859 acres.
Terry Jr. and Alissa Knapp to Okey Sharp, Sec. 22, 0.708 acre.
Mark Township —
Estate of Brenda S. Penner to Ted Penner et al, Sec. 10, 28.5 acres; Sec. 14, 78.864 acres.
Estate of Brenda S. Penner to Ross Joost et al, Sec. 14, 74 acres.
Tobias Bassler to Bruce and Patricia Hart, First Add. to Mark Center, lots 31-32.
Michael Wolfrum et al to Amy and Stanley Oskey, Sec. 30, 70.61 acres (split).
Defiance City-Noble DCSD —
Kenneth May (dec.) to Leona May, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 122.
Leona May to Leona May, trustee, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 122.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Brent Joost, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 4.
North West Ohio Development Company LLC to Chloe Knapp et al, StoneGate Estates, lot 14.
Noble Twp.-Defiance NELSD —
Michelle Osborne, fka Michelle Stark and Michael Osborne to Tamara and Scott Lantow, Valley Creek Sub. Phase II, lot 15.
Homestead Acres Inc.to Gioi Trinh et al, Valley Creek Sub. Phase III, lot 40.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Steven Behringer et al to Anthony Behringer, The Woodlands, lot 38.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Clara Hussey, successor trustee, to Dustin Kubiak, Saunders-Snyder Add., lots 42-44.
Jeffrey and Daphne Bauman to Jeffrey and Daphne Bauman, Sec. 33, 31.145 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Linda Meyer to Alan and Amanda Ludwig, Sec. 11, 6.61 acres (split), 3.39 acres (split).
Randall and Bobbi Slattman to Randall and Bobbi Slattman, Sec. 24, 8.012 acres.
John and Marilyn Salazar to Jacob Schumm, Sec. 31, 5.482 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.