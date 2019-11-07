Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Slade Sauber, 29, Defiance, mechanic, and Ashley Martin, 25, Defiance, wood worker.
Andrew Vanarsdalen, 37, Defiance, factory supervisor, and Barbara Beattie, 39, Defiance, public health nurse.
Michael Arend, 65, Defiance, and Evangelina Batutay, Defiance, unemployed.
Luke Nicely, 27, Defiance, inspector packer, and Amantha Vandyke, 29, Defiance, medical assistant.
Amanda McLaren, 28, Defiance, cashier, and Tabitha Victoria, 23, Wareham, Mass., wire assembly.
Philip Moore, 63, Defiance, sales, and Lori Cogswell, 58, Defiance, part-time marketing.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Dominique Brown, 2277 Jefferson Ave. Money judgment.
Shelbie Smith, 700 Kiser Road, vs. Joshua Smith, 18399 Ohio 18. Divorce.
Lanetha Lambert, 28059 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, vs. Ryan Lambert, 28059 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Sarah Lawson, 28230 Hoffman Road, vs. Justin Lawson, Lakewood, Colo. Divorce.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Carl McStoots, 1790 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Donald Hill, 13350 Guy St.; unknown spouse of Donald Hill, 13350 Guy St.; and unknown tenants, 13350 Guy St. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Peggy Cereghin, 1512 Mayo Drive; unknown spouse of Peggy Cereghin, 1512 Mayo Drive; Delvin Chupa, 1512 Mayo Drive; unknown spouse of Delvin Chupa, 1512 Mayo Drive; Department of the Treasury, Washington, D.C.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; United States Attorney's Office, Toledo; Hubbard Law Firm LLC, 650 W. First St.; SAC Finance Inc., Dayton; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Diana Shuler, 805 Indian Bridge Lane. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Candi Gebers, 1054 Holgate Ave., vs. Ashton Snow, a minor by and through Brooke and Eric Snow, 29570 Youngman Road; John Doe; Brooke and Eric Snow, 29570 Youngman Road; and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati, vs. Kelsey Thompson, a minor, 1023 Ottawa Ave.; and Bobby and Susan Thompson, 1023 Ottawa Ave. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Jenna Retcher, 1010 Perry St., vs. Michael Browder, Chillicothe. Domestic violence civil protection order and warning to respondent.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Mark Winnie, Sherwood; and unknown spouse, if any, of Mark Winnie, Sherwood. Cognovit judgment.
Julie Brown, 885 Circle Drive, vs. Christopher Brown, 17198 Highland Center Road. Divorce granted.
Michael Johnson, 103 Prospect St., vs. Catherine Johnson. Clay Center. Divorce granted.
Kerry Spears, 523 Pearl St., vs. James Spears, 321 Highland St. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Lillian Knape and Richard Knape (dec.) to Linda Peckinbaugh (dec.), Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Nancy Noffsinger to Kevin Kaplan, South Defiance Add., lot 209.
Jerry and Sharon Thiel to Scott and Kathy Phillips, auditor's plat, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 64.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Vandee Mayes to Vandee and Joshua Salay, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 23.
Chelsea Drive Condo LLC to Angela Macias, Chalet Place Add., lot 11.
Stephanie Spencer to Christina Ford, auditor's plat, part lot 27.
Sheriff Douglas Engel to The Sherwood State Bank, Oak Park Add., part lot C, part lot C, part lot C.
Trinity United Methodist Church of Defiance to James and Kelly Salyers, Powell View Heights Add., lot 7.
John Murphy (dec.) to Phyllis Murphy, auditor's plats of lots east of the Auglaize River, part lot 34.
Christopher Jones (dec.) to Lisa Jones, Sec. 35, 1.542 acres; Pine Ridge Sub. Phase III, lots 49-50.
Marilyn Gowins to Charles and Jean East, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 78.
Defiance Township —
Christine Delong to Rickie Miller, Chapman's First Add., part lot 2.
Delaware Township —
Gregory and Karah Shininger to Joshua and Melissa Neilson, Sec. 4, 2.663 acres.
Estate of Betty Hernandez to John Jr. and Beverly Fifer, Keyser's Add., lot 10.
Sherwood Village —
Nancy Myers to Artchard and Marilyn VanScoder, Highlands Add., lot 11, part lot 12.
Derrick Liechty to Derrick Liechty et al, Fairlawn Park, lot 3.
Farmer Township —
Marcia Haaff Vollmer et al to Rolland and Gina Wolfrum, Sec. 18, 3.495 acres.
Estate of Debra Stinehelfer to William Heisler Family Farm LLC, Sec. 18, 7.039 acres, 12.61 acres.
Estate of Debra Stinehelfer to Ronald and Gina Wolfrum, Sec. 18, 19.649 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Barbara Rohrs to Lora Edwards, Westwood Condo, unit 1.
Russell Hinsch Jr. (dec.) to Deborah Jacobson et al, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 66; auditor's plat, part lot 315.
Highland Township —
Kenneth Baldwin to Joan Baldwin, Sec. 11, 0.45 acre.
Mark Township —
Maria Karacson, trustee, to Rex and Roxanne Bassett, Sec. 8, 46.906 acres.
Marvin Boehm (dec.), trustee, to Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Patrick Ittner et al, Sec. 12, split 1.587 acres.
Estate of Ralph Mitchell to Justin Mitchell, Kyle and Anderson Add., lots 33-34.
Washington Township —
Franklin Coy to Kevin Hardy, Hartzog's Allotment, lot 17.
