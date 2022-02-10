Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Zachary Krontz, 33, Defiance, disabled veteran, and Desiree Silveous, 26, Defiance, disabled.
On the docket
Robert Williamson, 14877 Ohio 111, vs. Home-Owners Insurance, Lansing, Mich. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Heather Causey, address unavailable, vs. Robert Walters, address unavailable. Civil protection order terms effective until January 2023.
Sarah Rickenberg, 725 Inverness Drive, vs. Jason Rickenberg, 29586 Flory Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Troy and Tamara Spencer, Edgerton, vs. JJD Remodelng, LP, New Haven, Ind.; and Joseph Zehr, New Haven, Ind. Case dismissed.
David Rittenhouse, 21455 Banner School Road, and Heidi Rittenhouse, Rudolph. Marriage dissolved.
Crystal Wise vs. Benjamin Zeitz. Motion dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Charles and Sandra Kretz to Ed Wiemken & Sons Dairy Farm, LLC, Sec. 14, 50.614 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Richard Romaker (dec.) to Richard Romaker, et al, Lincoln Park Add., lot 8.
Zachary Helland to Zachary and Tiffany Helland, Baringer's Second Add., lot 50.
Joyce and Paul Combs to Brandon and Maggie Fisher, Village of Berkshire, Sec. II, lot 67.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Joan Figley to Frederick Russell Jr., et al, Corwin Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Aaron Snow, trustee, to Aaron Snow, Chinook Trails Condos, Unit J.
Mary Serda to Colton Hulshof, Powell View Heights, lot 15.
Michelle Martin to Michelle and Marqus Martin, Pine Ridge Sub. Phases 1 and 2, lot 5.
Hicksville Village —
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Riehle Construction, LLC, Edgerton's First Add., lot 2.
Alicia Costillo to Levin Grant, Auditor's Plat, part lot 40; R. Forder's Add., part lot B.
Hicksville Township —
Brian and Rita Rohrs to Bryce Rohrs, Sec. 23, 1.739 acres split.
Bryce Rohrs to Brian Rohrs, Sec. 23, 30.26 acres (remainder after split).
Highland Township —
Dennis Brinkman (dec.) to Jered Brinkman, Sec. 3, 40.526 acres.
Matthew Flory to Matthew and Melanie Flory, Baums Add., lot 1.
Estate of Dennie R. Branham to Crystal Branham, Sec. 15,0.47 acre.
Carl Swoboda, trustee, to Bret and Shayna Booher, Sec. 31, 0.994 acre (split).
Mark Township —
Properties by Elite, LLC, to Micah and Natal Graber, Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Carol Schwartz to Jonathan and Melinda Schwartz, Sec. 29, 4.5 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Michael Chase to Lisa Murfee, Valley Creek Sub. Phase II, lot 16.
Homestead Acres, Inc. to Kishan Patel, Valley Creek Sub. Phase III, lots 61-62.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Jack Zaborowski, et al, to Darryl Leatherman, Barlow's First Add., lot 2.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Jeffrey and Danielle Feasby to Kurt and Destry Belau, Sec. 36, 1 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Doll Nihiser to Ryan Volkman, Sec. 11, 1 acre.
Denise Hench, trustee, to Aaron and Gayle Weible, Sec. 32, 5 acres.
