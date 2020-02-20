Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jeremy Boyer, 35, Hicksville, and Jaime Shook, 34, Antwerp, human resources.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Joshua Lucas, 147 Cleveland Ave., vs. Brenda Lucas, 147 Cleveland Ave. Divorce.
Rafael Hernandez III, 879 Circle Drive, vs. Kelsey Hernandez, 311 N. Clinton St. Divorce.
American Express Centurion Bank, Independence, vs. Stephen Nye, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Edith Belden Webb (dec.), Elk Grove, Calif.; Candice Wareham, Elk Grove, Calif.; Barry Gholson, Memphis, Tenn.; Christine Merchant, Plymouth, Mich.; and unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Edith Belden Webb, Elk Grove, Calif. Foreclosure.
Socorro Triana-Reyes, 903 Ayersville Ave., vs. Justin Gainor, Stryker. Divorce.
Elavon Inc., Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Cole Dockery, 11486 Jacobs Trail Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Kreative Solutions, Defiance, vs. Jonathan Orser, Perrysburg. Motion to modify or correct arbiter's award is denied.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason Laguna, 17025 Ohio 18. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Patricia Fischer, 06909 Ohio 66. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Julie Shook vs. Joseph Clarke. Case dismissed for insufficiency of service.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Michael Salyers, Ney. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Fort Mill, S.C, vs. Jeanne Klear, 857 Village Lane; unknown spouse of Jeanne Klear, 857 Village Lane; Defiance County treasurer; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Judith Webb, 1617 Baringer Drive; unknown spouse of Judith Webb, 1617 Baringer Drive; unknown heirs of David Klear. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Ruby Cass, 207 Lancelot Drive, vs. Shawn Cass, 04120 Misty Shores Drive. Divorce granted.
Lisa Tolles, 417 Nicholas St., vs. Scott Tolles, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Marlene Behnfeldt, trustee, to William Behnfeldt, Sec. 3, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 10, split 20 acres.
William Behnfeldt to Williams and Nancy Behnfeldt, trustees, Sec. 3, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 10, 20 acres split.
William and Nancy Behnfeldt, trustees, to Marlene Behnfeldt, trustee, Sec. 10, 20 acres; Sec. 10, 40 acres (remainder after split).
Charles and Susan Beck to Charles and Susan Beck, trustees, Sec. 22, 2 acres.
Charles Beck to Charles and Susan Beck, trustees, Sec. 22, 17.661 acres, 20.989 acres, 15.605 acres, 12.57 acres.
Charles and Frank Beck to Charles Beck, trustee, et al, Sec. 22, 2.2 acres, 0.275 acre, 2.675 acres, 49.31 acres.
Susan Beck to Charles and Susan Beck, trustees, Sec. 22, 8.34 acres.
Charles Beck to Charles and Susan Beck, trustees, Sec. 23, 51.5 acres; Sec. 23, 8.849 acres.
Charles and Frank Beck to Charles Beck, trustee, Sec. 23, 2.522 acres; Sec. 23, 9.877 acres.
Charles Beck to Charles Beck, trustee, et al, Sec. 23, 77.82 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Teresa Westrick (dec.) to Dennis Westrick TOD, Canal Block Add., part lot 1; Bouton et al Add. Block 9, part lot 8.
Thomas and Ruth Draggoo to David and Angela Marlin, Bouton et al Add., lot 4.
Eric and Megan Fischer to Hopson Property Management LLC, Holgate's Third Add., part lot 6.
Defiance County Residential Housing Inc. to Alex and Nikole Menendez, South Defiance Add., part lot 235.
John and Nancy Wilson to Andrew and Carrie Kimmons, Mrs. Bouton's Second Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Benjamin Moser to Fred Mansfield, May et al Add., part lot 8.
Sandra Byrne to Samuel and Deborah Cabral, Latty's First Add., lot 12.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Aaron Keller to Kylle and Bethany Potts, Auglaize Estates, lot 7.
Patrick Schomburg to Steven and Melanie Rittenour, Charles E. Bronson's Add., lot 11.
Hicksville Village —
Jason and Emily Finzer to Jeffery Riemer, Maple Lane Sub., lot 3.
Estate of Barbara Rohrs to William Rohrs et al, Westwood Condos, unit 1.
Estate of William Rohrs to Lora Edwards et al, Westwood Condos, unit 1.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Barbara Rohrs to William Rohrs et al, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres (transfer after split).
Lora Edwards et al to William Rohrs, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres (transfer after split).
Estate of Barbara Rohrs to William Rohrs et al, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres.
Lora Edwards et al to William Rohrs, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres.
Highland Township —
JDD Properties LLC to Paul and Leigh Bosch, West Add. to Ayersville, part lots 6-7.
Noble Township —
Karen Young to Randy and Pamela VanDyke, Sec. 5, 0.813 acre.
Welling Construction Inc. to Roy III and Leah Perez, replat of Clayfield Add., lot N.
North Richland Township —
Richard Scheele (dec.) to Cynthia Blevins et al, Sec. 11, 20 acres.
South Richland Township —
Tony Curtis Jr. to Emily Curtis, Sec. 34, 0.885 acre.
Sue Goller to Christopher and Stephany Colwell, Sec. 36, 68.651 acres.
