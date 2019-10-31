Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Peter Lopez, 25, Defiance, barista, and Natasha Velez, 31, Defiance, artist.
Michael Klinger, 66, Defiance, bus driver, and Deborah Centers, 56, Defiance, groundskeeper.
Daniel Burk, 44, Hicksville, truck driver, and Crystal Joyner, 40, Hicksville, social worker.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jennifer Holley, 26930 Sutphen Road, vs. Frederick Holley, 360 W. Rosewood Drive. Divorce.
Catrina Brooks, 634 Summit St., vs. Keith Brooks, Mansfield. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Debbie Stoepfel, 313 Northfield Ave. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Michael Salyers, Ney. Money judgment.
Corey Fortner, 08483 Ohio 15, vs. Savanna Fortner, Canton. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Debbie Brenner, 1886 Riverview Drive. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Jamie Calhoun, Richmond, Va. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Brittany Leonard, 26270 Behrens Road. Money judgment.
Stephen Lester, 822 Jefferson Ave., and Haley Kesler, 822 Jefferson Ave., vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Chelsea Rodriguez, 1128 Perry St., vs. The Kroger Co., Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Highlands Ranch, Colo., vs. Lynn Frey, 504 E. Broadway Ave.; unknown spouse of Lynn Frey, 504 E. Broadway Ave; Defiance County treasurer; and unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Lynn Frey. Decree of foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jennifer Pittman, 402 W. High St. Default judgment granted.
Nicole Fisher, Paulding, vs. Jeramy Fisher, 16243 Road 153. Divorce granted.
Thomas Ross, Hicksville, vs. Amanda Ross, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Megan Detray Parks et ux to Tamara VanAlstine, South Defiance Add. and auditor's plat, lot 30, part lot 135.
Shirley Moon to Debra Holtsberry, Spafford's Add., part lot A.
Estate of William G. Wales to Katelyn Brown, South Defiance Add., lot 208.
Tod and Lisa Nelson to Equity Trust Company, custodian FBO, 112764 IRA, auditor's plat, part lot 12.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union to Equity Trust Company, custodian FBO, 112764 IRA, auditor's plat, part lot 12.
Equity Trust Company, FBO 112764 IRA to Jacob and Brittany Mulinix, auditor's plat, part lot 12.
Nathan and Kendall Jackson to National Transfer Services LLC, Tecumseh Add., lot 9.
National Transfer Services LLC to Curtis and Heather Switzer, Tecumseh Add., lot 9.
Sheriff Douglas Engel to First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 82.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Susan O'Keefe Real Estate Group One Limited to Robert Thomas, Phelps et al Add., part lot 43.
Ashley Fish to Jonathan Fish, Holgate's First Add., block 3, lot 12.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Bradley and Carley Riethman to David Plasencia, Northfield Add., lot 12.
William Cline et al to Darin Hussey, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 16.
Dennis and Annette Tietje to April and Jeremiah Johnson, Fales and Adams Add., lot 8.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Francis and Elizabeth Herbert to William and Amy Jurcevich, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 37.
Sheriff Douglas Engel to myCUmortgage LLC, East Defiance Add., part lot 9.
William and Amanda Morris to Michael Thompson, Chalet Place Add., lot 14.
Glada Goodman (dec.) to Theresa and Elmalene Stafford, Powell View Heights Add., lot 38.
Robert and Roxanne Burkhart to Robert and Roxanne Burkhart, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase III, lot 51.
Angela Wallace to Donald Watkins, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 54.
Defiance Township —
Fred Mansfield to William and Janice Skeldon, Sec. 10, 4.239 acres split.
Alicia Plotts to Gary Plotts, Sec. 16, 1.199 acres.
Delaware Township —
Brian Nusbaum to Brian Nusbaum, trustee, Sec. 19, 30.718 acres, 4.73 acres.
Sherwood Village —
James Hohenberger et al to Sandra Vogelsong, Doeden's First Add., lot 5.
Jane Garvin to Derrick Liechty, Fairlawn Park, lot 3.
Farmer Township —
Ann Westrick et al to Reuben Steury et al, Sec. 31, 37.319 acres split.
Ann Westrick et al to Raymond Jr. and Linda Conkey, Sec. 31, 25.85 acres split.
Hicksville Village —
Sheriff Douglas Engel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., auditor's plat, part lot 149.
Hicksville Township —
Robert Arend to Jason and Kathryn Goble, Sec. 8, 6.11 acres.
Delbert and A. Genevieve Robinson to Xarxes Colah et al, Sec. 27, 87.393 acres.
Highland Township —
Lester and Margie King to Michael and Kathy Froelich, Sec. 28, 4.791 acres.
Mark Township —
Brian Nusbaum to Bruan Nusbaum, trustee, Sec. 23, 12.088 acres, 90 acres; Sec. 24, 196.02 acres; Sec. 25, 120.82 acres; Sec. 25, 2 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Marian Pierce to Gary Pierce, Sec. 23, 3 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of John Bernard Straman III to Margo Straman, Brunersburg, lot 23.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Louise VanCleef et ux to Valeria Barber, Irish Green Condos, unit 687.
North Richland Township —
MBK Holdings Ltd. to K&P Holding Company LLC, Sec. 18, 2.421 acres.
South Richland Township —
Nathaniel Florence to Joanna Tuttobene, Sec. 33, 3.457 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Linda Sherry (dec.) to William Sherry, Sec. 32, 13.84 acres.
Washington Township —
Linda Hauser (dec.) to Michael Hauser, Sec. 25, 4.259 acres.
Ney Village —
Debra Gordon et al to James Fisher, Mackinaw Add., lot 21.
