Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Cole Batt, 27, Ney, Johns Manville, and Tiffany March, 25, Ney, MSR.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Chad Stork, 14699 Power Dam Road, vs. Bethany Stork, 14699 Power Dam Road. Divorce.
Johnny Begley, Lima, vs. Select Management Resources, Alpharetta, Ga.; Drummond Financial Services, 209 N. Clinton St.; and unknown business or personal entities. Money judgment.
David Rittenhouse, 21455 Banner School Road, and Jacquelyn Rittenhouse, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Highlands Ranch, Colo., vs. Shonda Estle, 1918 Edgewood Drive; unknown spouse of Shonda Estle, 1918 Edgewood Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kenneth Zephyr, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. John Miner II, 220 Osceola Ave. Money judgment.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave.; unknown spouse of Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Mycumortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Chad Poineau, 15625 Harris Road; Jessica Poineau, 15625 Harris Road; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Rachelle Brown, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tracy Targgart, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Stephen Pritchard, 11577 Fruit Ridge Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Jessica and Jason Noirot, 1703 Woodhurst Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Regional Acceptance Corporation, Greenville, N.C., vs. Ronald Kline, 1052 1/2 Harrison Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Lanetha Lambert, Continental, and Ryan Lambert, 116 1/2 East St. Marriage dissolved.
Vincent Coleman Jr., Albion, Ind., vs. Tamyra Smith, Hicksville. Duty of support ordered.
Gregory Snyder, 1003 Wayne Ave., vs. Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation, Columbus; and GT Technologies Inc., 1125 Precision Way. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Madonna Breckler to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 33, 58.5 acres, 20 acres, 39 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Lawrence Watson and Jamie Duryea-Watson to Scott Cupps, Charles Miller's Add., lot 2, block B.
Robert Westrick (dec.), trustee, to Barbara Westrick, trustee, W.C. Holgate's Second Add. Sub. block S, lot 3.
Estate of Jacob Seedorf (dec.) to Federal National Mortgage Association, Baringer's Second Add., lot 47.
Robert Westrick (dec.), trustee, to Barbara Westrick, trustee, Tecumseh Add., part lot 20, lot 21.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to AAT Real Estate LLC, Hoffman's First Add., lot 79.
Carol Gable (dec.) to Lindsey Dues et al, Village of Berkshire, lot 29 replat.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Jason Mast to Gary Mast II, Phelps Second Add., lots 1-5.
Mary Camp (dec.) to Elizabeth Kiessling et al, Northfield Add., lot 49.
Rental Associates LLC to T3 Properties LLC, Holgate's First Add. block 3, lot 3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
T&S Brown Enterprises LLC to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Sec. 35, 1.241 acres.
Peggy Cochran (dec.) to Johnny Cochran, Sherwood Forest Sub., lots 43-44.
Peggy Cochran (dec.) to Johnny Cochran, Sherwood Forest Sub., lots 43-44.
New Adventure Properties LLC to T&S Brown Enterprises LLC, Sec. 36, 0.23 acre.
Defiance Township —
Donald Retcher to Michelle Retcher, Sec. 1, 3.766 acres.
Delaware Township —
Donald and Kristine Layman to Donald and Kristine Layman, Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Ned Speiser to Carol Speiser, Highland's Add., part lots 12, 14, lot 13; Miller and Others Add., lot 32; Shook's Add., lots 21-22.
Hicksville Village —
Johnathon Peterson to Tabitha Peterson, auditor's plat, lot 321.
Hicksville Township —
James and Carol Slattery to Garrett Jones, Sec. 7, 5.4 acres.
Highland Township —
Estate of Mary Henry to William Herald, Sec. 8, 0.379 acre.
Rachel Troeger (dec.) to Paul Troeger et al, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Mark Township —
Tina Custer to Daniel Custer Jr. et al, Sec. 29, 2.02 acres, 3 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Casey and Kristen Krankel to Eric Zhang, College Hill Add., lot 13.
Noble Township —
Diana and Jeffrey Held to Kyle and Leah Donaldson, Christi Meadows Extension 3, lot HH.
Roger Demland (dec.) to Mary Demland, Sec. 16, 5.05 acres.
Estate of Ned Speiser to Carol Speiser, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Andrew and Brenda Ridgway to Devin Ridgway, Sec. 32, 0.55 acre; Barlow's Second Add., lot 2.
North Richland Township —
James Meyer to James Meyer, trustee, Sec. 1, 22 acres; Sec. 12, 80 acres, 79 acres, 80 acres.
Judith Meyer to Judith Meyer, trustee, Sec. 12, 80 acres.
Washington Township —
Joshua Ruffer, trustee, et al to Kenneth Herbert, Sec. 16, 1.5 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.