Defiance County
Common pleas
On the dockets
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Irving, Texas, vs. Brenda Counterman, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Brenda Counterman, Hicksville; Allen and Paula Fairchild, Hicksville; Ohio Estate Tax Division, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Ruth Hubbell, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Ruth Hubbell, Hicksville; Darran Straley, New Haven, Ind.; unknown spouse, of Darran Straley, New Haven, Ind.; and RAB Performance Recoveries LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Flagstar Bank FSB, Troy, Mich., vs. Amy Gump, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Amy Gump, Hicksville; Defiance County commissioners; and Defiance County treasurer. Money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Fort Mill, S.C, vs. Jeanne Klear, 857 Village Lane; unknown spouse of Jeanne Klear, 857 Village Lane; Defiance County treasurer; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Judith Webb, 1617 Baringer Drive; unknown spouse of Judith Webb, 1617 Baringer Drive; unknown heirs of David Klear. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Tyrone Shelton, Toledo, vs. PepsiAmericas Inc., Toledo; and Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Gina Foor, 10705 Haller Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati; and Homier Enterprises LLC, 07744 Ohio 66, vs. Donald and Christine Doan, 310 W. First St. Judgment for plaintiffs.
Mellisa Rohrs, 04566 Carpenter Road, vs. Jeremiah Lowe, Warsaw, Ind.; J. Lowe Contracting Inc., Warsaw, Ind. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Brittany Leonard, 26270 Behrens Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Teresa Finch, Hicksville, and Bradley Finch, Cecil. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Robert and Melanie Cameron to James and Jessica Wagner, Sec. 18, 5 acres.
Mary Pohlmann, trustee, to Mary Culver, successor trustee, Sec. 30, 36.009 acres, 49.001 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Flatland Real Estate LLC to Topprop LLC, Bouton et al Add., Block 6, lot 6, part lot 5, part lot 5.
Pensco Trust Company Custodian to Donna Baldwin, First Add. Block 6, part lot 1.
Christopher and Julie Brown to Vicente Rodriguez, Mrs. Bouton's Second Add., lots 16-17.
Slabtown LLC to Makayla McAvoy, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 108.
Michael Weller (dec.) to Emily Woodin, Lincoln Park, lot 6.
Donna Pedroza to Ronald Wright, Hoffman First Add., lots 22-23.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Alan Moll to Laurie Moll, Northfield Add., lot 49.
Alan and Laurie Moll to Chad Moll et al, Northfield Add., lot 49.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Ruben Laguna, Carter et al Add., part lot 72.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Christina Cruz to Okie Davis, East View Add., lots 64-65.
Sherwood Village —
Cory and Heavin McGlauglin to Cory and Heavin McGlaughlin, Mackinaw Add., lot 61.
Hicksville Village EVSD —
Cheryl Hamilton to Shane and Amy Flohe, auditor's plat, part lot 127.
Kenneth and Lora Yoder to Mary and Kiri Levy, original plat, part lots 121-122.
Chemical Bank to Alicia Costillo, auditor's plat, part lot 45.
Hicksville Township —
William and Nancy Plassman, trustees, to Heidi Glaubitz, successor trustee, Sec. 5, 6.38 acres, 3.614 acres; Covington Dells Sub., lots 23, 25, 27-28, part lot 24, part lot 26, part lot 26.
Heidi Glaubitz, trustee, to Jeffrey Plassman, trustee, Sec. 5, 6.38 acres, 3.614 acres; Covington Dells Sub., lots 23, 25, 27-28, part lot 24, part lot 26, part lot 26.
Mark Township —
Steven Hale to Nancy Hale, Sec. 36, 30 acres.
Noble Twp.-NELSD —
Vonda Hancock to David and Laurabeth Reed, River Chase Condos Phase 1, unit 17.
Tiffin Township —
Wade and Darlene Doan to Joseph and Chynna Dietrich, Evansport Original Plat, lots 89-90.
Mary Pohlmann, trustee, to Mary Culver, successor trustee, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
