Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Chad Rickard, 46, Defiance, maintenance, and Claribel Jiminez, 54, Defiance, labor.
Dakota Schweitzer, 20, Defiance, machine operator, and Mirashia Davis, 19, Defiance, manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Patricia Mangas, Ney, vs. David Yarlott, address unknown; Brenda Yarlott, address unknown; unknown spouse of David Yarlott, name and address unknown; unknown spouse of Brenda Yarlott, name and address unknown; Eric Burkhardt, address unknown; Barbara Burkhardt, address unknown; unknown spouse of Eric Burkhardt, name and address unknown; unknown spouse of Barbara Burkhardt, name and address unknown; village of Ney. Complaint to quiet title to real estate.
Linda Anderson, Hicksville, vs. Steven Conley, Payson, Ariz. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Magali Davila, 381 Wilson St. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Deb Brenner, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Michelle Menadue, Palatka, Fla., vs. Robert Baker, Hicksville. Foreign support.
Shannon Basaraba, Boise, Idaho, vs. Shawn Basaraba, 15225 Dohoney Road. Foreign support.
David Anderson, Hicksville, and Cassandra Anderson, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-1, Norcross, Ga., vs. Linda Hauser, Ney. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Holly Emerling, 1051 Ralston Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
SK Developments Inc., Napoleon, vs. Joshua and Amanda West, 1691 Durango Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason Slone, 06909 Ohio 66. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Patricia Dingus to Kyle and Lindsey Clemens, Sec. 30, 2.406 acres.
Mary Pohlmann to Mary Culver, successor trustee, Sec. 30, 36.009 acres, 49.001 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Pine Mountain LLC to Philip Florence, et al, original plat, part lot 108; original plat, Canal Lands.
William and Patricia Sigg to Nicole and Justin Wood, South Defiance Add., lot 7.
Larry Williams to Marcus and Ursula Ramos, Anthony Wayne Add., lots 14, 17, part lots 15, 18.
John Auer to Donald Dunbar, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 59.
Jacob and Autumn Rensi to Ashley Fish, Hoffman First Add., lot 54.
Ursula Wallen to Eric Buntain et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 91.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Narcisa Delgado (dec.) to David Delgado et al, Northfield Add., part lots 20-21.
Tim and Tasha Santos to James and Shirley Sanders, Northfield Add., lot 55.
Defiance Ward 4 —
William Jurcevich et al to James Zech et al, Biede Place Add., part lot 200, lot 201.
Rick Kigar (private selling officer) for Gamliel Peterson to AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lot 12.
Wanda Klima (dec.) to Paul Klima, auditor's plat, part lot 27, part lot 27.
Ray Keck to Benjie Keck et al, Powell View Heights Add., part lot 81, lot 82.
Bradley and Elaine Hoover to Kelly Westfall, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 129.
Defiance Township —
Van and Lisa Hanenkratt to Van and Lisa Hanenkratt, Auglaize Pines Extension 1, lot 23.
Mark Austermiller to D&L Austermiller Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 77 acres, 20.296 acres.
Beverly Eickhoff to D&L Austermiller Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 77 acres, 20.296 acres.
Sharon Berning to D&L Austermiller Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 77 acres, 20.296 acres.
Michael Austermiller to D&L Austermiller Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 77 acres, 20.296 acres.
Matthew Austermiller to D&L Austermiller Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 77 acres, 20.296 acres.
L&M Partners LLC to Robert Spyker, Sec. 16, 28.17 acres.
Edward Froelich (dec.) to Sonja Froelich, Sec. 11, Md Pt SW.
Delaware Township —
Loretta Wells (dec.) to Debra Wells et al, Sec. 5, 30 acres, 23.94 acres, 35.75 acres; Sec. 20, 12.247 acres, 58.2 acres.
Jerome Walk (dec.) to Mary Walk, Sec. 32, 16.069 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Howard and Gloria Shininger to Edward Caryer, auditor's plat of Sherwood, lot 32.
Loretta Wells (dec.) to Debra Wells, Miller et al Add., part lots 19-20.
John Beltz to Travis Beltz et al, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 15.
Hicksville Village —
Jeremy and Amanda Krill to J A Krill Rentals LLC, Woods Second Add., lot 8; Edgerton's Second Add., part lot 64, lot 65.
Michael Boggs to 106 North Bryan Street LLC, original plat, part lots 157-160.
Tamala Wood (dec.) to Charles Wood Jr., auditor's plat, part lot 294, lot 295.
Charles Wood Jr. to Terry Terrill et al, auditor's plat.
Norman and Vada Terrill (dec.) to Terry Terrill et al, auditor's plat,lot 295, part lot 294.
Hicksville Township —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson to Storm Evans, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
Storm Evans to Dennis and Wren LaPorte, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
Mary Levy to Justin and Heather Kuhn, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Stephen and Danyel Parker to Alex and Nikole Menendez, Highland Plains Add., lot 5.
Milford Township —
Austin and Alex Bok to Mason Hammond, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lonnie Watson, successor trustee et al, to Amos and Carolyn Stoll, Sec. 21, 40 acres.
Noble Township —
Timothy and Jennifer Greear to Alissa and Nikki Brown, Christi Meadows Phase 1, lot 71.
Gloria Mayfield (dec.) to Beverly Smith, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 248.
Beverly Smith to Timothy and Jennifer Greear, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 248.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Thomas and Karen Kent to Luz Arroyo et al, Zimmerman's First Add., lot 1, lot 1.
South Richland Township —
Joseph and Beverly Minck to Beverly Minck, Sec. 23, 2.844 acres.
Steven Thieroff, trustee, to Steven Thieroff, Sec. 25, 13.14 acres, 64.15 acres, 56.012 acres, 75.1 acres, 65 acres, 18 acres, 20 acres, 40 acres, 50 acres, 26.932 acres.
Steven and Amy Thieroff to Thieroff Farms LLC, Sec. 25, 13.14 acres, 64.15 acres, 56.012 acres, 75.1 acres, 65 acres, 18 acres, 20 acres, 40 acres, 50 acres, 26.932 acres.
Amy Thieroff, trustee, to Any Thieroff, Sec. 36, 50 acres, 26.932 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Valerie Kiefer to Anthony Kunesh, auditor's plat of Evansport, lot 4, lots 27-28.
Mary Pohlmann to Mary Culver, successor trustee, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
Alissa and Nikki Brown to Casey and Krankel, Sec. 25, 2.424 acres.
Ney Village —
Patricia Manga to Allen Bowers, Pollock's Add., lot 5, part lot 6, part lot 6.
