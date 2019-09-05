Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Patrick Briskey, 47, Defiance, investment firm owner, and Melissa Leskow, 48, Defiance, relationship banker.
David Ratliff, 37, Defiance, laborer, and Kristen Hall, 31, Defiance, LPN.
Mitchell McClure, 36, Defiance, police officer, and Melinda James, 30, Defiance, health care.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sheri Whorton, 21766 Switzer Road, vs. Donald Frier, address unknown. Divorce.
Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc., Dayton, vs. Patrick Wolfrum, 27268 Shindler Road; unknown spouse, if any, of Patrick Wolfrum, 27268 Shindler Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Money judgment.
Patrick Foster, 811 Lincoln Drive, vs. Elizabeth Foster, 1684 Cimarron Lane. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Association, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ana Castillo, 210 Tacoma Ave. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Association, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lynda Ledkins, 27859 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Samantha Salyers, Evansport, vs. Joshua Demoulin, Toledo. Domestic violence civil protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Sarah Melton, Noble, Okla.; unknown spouse, if any, of Sarah Melton, Noble, Okla.; Brian Wolf Jr., Midwest, Okla.; unknown spouse, if any, of Brian Wolf Jr., Midwest City, Okla.; Michael Wolf, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Michael Wolf, Bryan; Larry Wolf, Oklahoma City, Okla.; unknown spouse, if any, of Larry Wolf, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Peggy Wolf, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Peggy Wolf, Sherwood; unknown tenants, Sherwood; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Finding default and judgment in foreclosure.
Stacey Hurst, Swanton, vs. Austin McCloud, 14924 Ohio 15; Tracy Shumaker, 14924 Ohio 15; Progressive Insurance Company, Columbus; John Doe, an individual corporation or partnership, name and address unknown; and John Due U, an insurance company, name and address unknown. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Baumle Construction LLC, 2005 Power Dam Road, vs. Jeff Miller, Archbold. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
DJZ Properties LLC, to Joshua Mansel-Pleydell et al, Hill and Myers Add., part lots 18-20.
Estate of David Koenig to Jill Welty, South Defiance Add., lot 156.
Mike Strickler to T3 Properties LLC, Ritchie's Riverview Add., lot 9.
Derick and Jade Gunter to Rosetta Handy, Baringer's Third Add., lot 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
James Welch to Angela and Courtney Estes, Booth and Aldrich Add., lot 21.
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Lori Friesner, East View Add., lot 233.
Defiance Township —
Phyllis Newton (dec.) to George Newton, Sec. 9, 23.733 acres, 1.085 acres, 0.71 acre.
Roger and Judy Shoemaker to Jeremy Colon et al, Auglaize Pines Sub. Extension 1, lot 16.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Ronna Conley to Jill Barker, Central Place Add., lot 44.
Marquita Flanary to Ember Keeley, Edgerton and Tannehills Add., part lot 9; auditor's plat, lots 118, 186.
Hicksville Township —
Brian and Bryce Rohrs, co-trustees, to Brian Rohrs et al, Sec. 14, 79 acres.
Bonnie Rohrs to Brian Rohrs, Sec.14, 79 acres.
Bryce Rohrs to BR Farms LLC, Sec. 14, 79 acres.
BR Farms LLC to Brian Rohrs, Sec. 14, 79 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Mark Hopper (dec.) to Renee Hopper, Wooded Acres Estates Plat 2, lot 28.
Noble Township —
George Rittenhouse et al to Christopher and Rebecca Schlegel, Sec. 4, 170 acres.
Belinda Winkler to Strategic Increase LLC, Carolyn's Airport Allotment, lot 10.
David and Sandra Diehl to David and Julie Hammons, Sec. 8, 21.47 acres split.
David and Sandra Diehl to Ted Penner, Sec. 8, 40 acres split.
George Rittenhouse et al to Christopher and Rebecca Schlegel, Sec. 9, 72.4 acres.
Kermit Erwin to Benjamin Moss, River Chase Condos Phase 1, unit 24.
William Stevens to James Kamren LLC, Brunersburg, part lots 36-37, 39-42.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Benjamin Moss to Thomas and Jean Hubbard, trustees, Courtyard Condos, building 5, unit 1458.
Washington Township —
Edmond Lavens (dec.), trustee, to Nellie Lavens, successor trustee, Sec. 8, 2 acres.
Nellie Lavens, successor trustee, to Thomas Dean, Sec. 8, 2 acres.
