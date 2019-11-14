Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Justice, 33, Hicksville, steel, and Jessica Polk, 29, Hicksville, daycare provider.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sadie Turpening, 405 Northfield Ave., vs. Elliott Simmons, Marion. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Tiffany DeTray, 1839 Maumee Drive. Money judgment.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Jessica and Jason Noirot, 1703 Woodhurst Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Pamela Teegarden (dec.), unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the estate of Pamela Teegarden; unknown spouse of Pamela Teegarden, 1847 Maumee Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Christina and Brian McClish, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Stephone Avery, 1916 Sherwood Drive, and Danyle Avery, 530 Euclid Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Courtney Handy-Sailer, Hicksville, vs. Robert Sailer II, Hicksville. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Melissa Draper, 200 Lakeview Drive. Money judgment.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Lara Shinabery, 1558 Westgate Drive. Money judgment.
Regional Acceptance Corporation, Greenville, N.C., vs. Ronald Kline, 1052 1/2 Harrison Ave. Money judgment.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Mitchell Gerken, 319 East St.; unknown spouse of Mitchell Gerken, 319 East St.; Alexis Muncy, 319 East St.; unknown spouse of Alexis Muncy, 319 East St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Allstate Fire Casualty Insurance Co., Roanoke, Va., vs. Daryl Davis, Auburn, Ind. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Jennifer and John Mulka, 304 Sports Court, vs. ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.; Dan Mekus, Toledo; Melchor Mercado, MD, 1250 Ralston Ave.; ProMedica Central Physicians, LLC, Toledo; and ProMedica Physician Group, Toledo. Judgment for plaintiff against defendant Danny Mekus.
Ann and David Westrick, 25151 Banner School, vs. Michael Imber, 21652 Roehrig Road; Shaun Imber, 21652 Roehrig Road; Patrick and Mary Imber, 27445 Mekus Road; Paul Jr. and Mary Imber, Coldwater, Mich.; Cynthia and Keith Langham, Hicksville; Jeffrey Urbanski, address unknown; unknown spouse, if any, of Jeffrey Urbanski, address unknown; Greg Snyder, address unknown; and unknown spouse, if any, of Greg Snyder, address unknown. Case dismissed.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ana Castillo, 210 Tacoma Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Susan Hesselschwardt, Sherwood, vs. Andrew Hesselschwardt, Edgerton. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Elizabeth Anderson to James and Bertha Bremer Sec. 35, 18.2 acres, 46.623 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Gary II and Meagan Taylor to Lisa Kitchenmaster, Baringer's Second Add., lot 10.
Robert Bentley to Tammy Varner, Baringer's Second Add., part lots 103-104.
Kriss Felty to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Hoffman First Add., lot 79.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Nancy Bechtol et al to Steven and Amy Hoffman, Warren et al Add., part lots 23-24.
George Taylor and Sue Cashman-Taylor to Joost & Joost Ltd., Warren et al Add., part lot 7.
John and Karen Scantlen, trustees, to Jennifer Reliford, Hireing and Nolan Add., lot 8.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jeffery Howell and Shelley Ahleman-Howell to Luke Reed, Holgate's Add., lot 36.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Kevin Simon et al to Ruth Harris, trustee, Lakota Ridge Condos, unit W.
Duane and Ellamae Luderman to David Luderman, trustee, Auglaize Condos, unit J.
Sue Recket et al to Stephan Assaf, Gnadensburg First Add., lot 9.
Carl Stevenson (dec.) to Kim Smith et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 14.
Norma Stevenson et al to Mark Patera et al, Courts of Woodhurst Add., lot 14.
Thomas Tijerina et al to Thomas and Vanessa Tijerina, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Add., lot 79.
Sherwood Village —
Ben and Shirley Keil to Linda Ganger, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 20.
Farmer Township —
Lois Bowers (dec.) to Harry Bowers Jr., Sec. 7, 71.734 acres, 2.07 acres.
Ann Westrick et al to Stephen and Andrea Nye, Sec. 31, 38.571 acres split.
Ann Westrick et al to Zeedyk Farms LLC, Sec. 31, 45.57 acres split.
Hicksville Township —
Ann Westrick et al to Maria Moats, trustee, Sec. 1, 34.745 acres.
Robert Miller III et al to Robert Jr. and Sherree Miller, Sec. 30, 5 acres.
Robert Jr. and Sherree Miller to Anthony Heidrich and Lorrena Moore-Heidrich, Sec. 30, 5 acres.
Highland Township —
Mary Ruhe to Resurrection Enterprises Inc., Sec. 21, 1 acre, 1 acre.
Mark Township —
Robert Ebersole, trustee, to Linda Ganger, trustee, Sec. 22, 79.5 acres, 79.5 acres.
Linda Ganger, trustee, to Matthew Miller et al, Sec. 22, 79.5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Logan and Trina Jones to David Heller, Eastern Heights Add., lot 7, part lot 8.
Defiance City-NELSD –
Robert Bayliss (dec.) to Linda Lemble, River Crossing Condos building P, unit 1507.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Judy Sholl to Preston Sholl, Sec. 29, 3.1 acres; Sec. 32, 1.9 acres.
