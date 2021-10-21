Defiance County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Thomas Kent, 27, Defiance, server, and Samantha Salinas, 36, Defiance, teacher's aide.
Jalen Gentit, 26, Defiance, laborer, and Dominique Brown, 25, Defiance, RN.
Ethan Wilhelm, 22, Fort Wayne, construction, and Caitlin Dixon, 22, Fort Wayne, retail.
Quayde Combs, 22, Sherwood, laborer, and Courtney Vollmer, 22, Sherwood, laborer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Heidi Funk, 1690 Durango Drive; Orriana Calhoun, 1690 Durango Drive; Orrin Calhoun III, 1690 Durango Drive; Oshay Calhoun, 1690 Durango Drive; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus, vs. Orrin Calhoun Jr., Toledo. Support modification.
Jessica Vandemark, Edon, and Joshua Vandemark, 29618 Blanchard Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Evan Evans, 15792 County Road 175, vs. Walmart Defiance Super Center, 1804 N. Clinton St.; Walmart Stores East, LP, Bentonville, Ark.; Walmart Stores East, LP, Columbus; and John Doe Companies 1-6. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jacob Molina, 320 1/2 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Dennis Wilson Jr., c/o Barry County Friend of the Court, Hastings, Mich., vs. Amanda Recollet, 403 Seneca St. Foreign support.
Jesus Velasquez, 112 East St., and Mireya Acevedo-Velasquez, New Bavaria. Dissolution of marriage.
Courtney Herendeen, 806 Riverside Ave., vs. Corey Herendeen, 309 W. Third St. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kendra Azbell, 08574 Stever Road. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Ryan Wesley, 06909 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Alex Grennay, Slippery Rock, Pa.; Gabrielle Grennay, 1600 Buckeye St.; Kassidy Grennay, 902 1/2 Wilhelm St., Chase Grennary, Fowler; and McKenna Grennay, Casa Grande, Ariz., vs. Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc., Danville, Ill.; Aegis Mortgage Corporation, Houston, Texas; and Equicredit Corporation of America, Jacksonville, Fla. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Central Mutual Insurance Company, Van Wert, vs. Jonathon Tassler, Lima. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Hector Lopez-Damian, Hicksville, vs. Milagro Gonzalez-Amador, 914 Washington Ave. Divorce granted.
State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St., vs. Clara Fessel, unknown, heirs, devisees and legatees; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Shelly Commisso, Hicksville, and Christopher Commisso, 709 Emblanche Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Rebecca Connolly, 419 Williams St., and Michael Connolly, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Thomas Lowe, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Cheryl Smith, Holgate. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Winzeler Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to Keller Family Foundation, Inc., Original Plat, part lot 104.
RLG III Properties, LLC, to Branden Resendez, Holgate's Second Add. Block 1, part lot 12.
Sherrie and William Shock to T3 Properties, LLC, Krontz Add., part lots 28 1/2, 29.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Benjamin Steece to Erika Steece, Warren et al Add., part lot 13.
Estate of Nova E. Nash to Chelsea Williamson, Hireing and Nolan Add., part lot 5.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jennifer Shindler, trustee, to Jennifer Shindler, Riverside Heights Add., lots 27-28.
Jennifer Shindler to Douglas and Jennifer Shindler, Riverside Heights Add., lots 27-28.
Patricia Squire to Patricia Squire, trustee, to Waverly Heights Add., lot 4.
Keith and Irene Gallant to Trina Teegarden, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42, part lot 42.
Marnie Schweibert et al, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42, part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Donald W. Retcher to Rolanda Retcher, Ansberry Place Add., part lots 51-52.
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to Nicole Hughes, Gnadensburg Second Add., lots 10-11.
Dennis Wisniewski et al to William Sr. and Brenda Woodruff, S & S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lots 17-19.
Sherwood Village —
Larry Gebhart (dec.) to Ila Gebhart, Highlands Add., lot 1, part lot 2.
Farmer Township —
Larry and Machelle Rice to Jonathon and Ashleigh, Sec. 21, 0.775 acre.
Susan Winright et al to Amy Zoll, Sec. 31, 4.384 acres.
Larry Renz et al to Ronald Renz et al, Sec. 35, 80 acres, 40 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Douglas Evans (dec.) to Mary Handy, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 14.
Mike and Mary Myers to PDM Rentals, LLC, Partnership Add., part lots 14-15.
H H D, Inc. to Audrey Haver, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 52.
Elmer Graber to Bethany and Lewis Jr. Ross, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 9.
Richard and Mary Waters to Laura Grant et al, Auditor's Plat, lot 277.
Hicksville Township —
Roger and Lois Zeedyk, trustees, to Philip and Linda Yoder, Sec. 25, 12.678 acres (split).
Highland Township —
George Limber et al to Gregory and Katherine Schubert, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, part lot 58.
Todd and Carrie Kent to Chad and Melissa Riley, Maple Ave. Sub. #4, lot 4.
Mark Township —
David Grubb Jr. to Jessica and Tyler Keeran, Sec. 17, 1.4763 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Larry and Deborah Hitzeman, co-trustees, to Glen and Michelle Johnson, Sec. 1, 1.033 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Rosemary Wagler (dec.) to Darlene Troyer et al, Sec. 34, 14.217 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
SofrinD2, LLC, to First National Bank of America, University Heights, lot 27.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Jacquelyn and Brent Gregory to Rita Green, Valleycreek Sub. Phase 1, lot 25.
Noble Township —
Thomas and Peggy Hurtt to Matthew and Amanda Beaman, Sec. 5, 5 acres.
Deborah Snyder to Joni Snyder, trustee, Sec. 11, 3.471 acres.
James and Christine Jacob to Randy and Kristen Deniston, Sec. 16, 14.318 acres (split).
Cory and Tammy Black to Eric and Stefanie Ankney, Re-Plat of Clayfield Add., lot C.
Defiance City Richland Twp.-DCSD —
Olin Roehrig to Jalaine Weber, Bistel Add. Extension, lot 83.
Washington Township —
Jeffrey Connell to Tina Connell, Sec. 1, 3 acres.
Shawn and Mark Faryniarz to S. Mohre Investments, LLC, Sec. 5, 1.996 acres.
Cynthia Hall to Colby Hall, Sec. 9, 6 acres.
