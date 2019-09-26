Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Randall Slattman, 54, Defiance, electrician, and Bobbi Moser, 46, Defiance, laborer.
Brandon Plummer, 31, Defiance, electrician, and Brooke Bussing, 25, Defiance, support staff.
Brogan Vance, 26, Defiance, driver/sales rep., and Miranda Bliss, 24, Defiance, teacher's assistant.
Jeremy Landwehr, 22, Defiance, operator, and Kelly Johnson, 21, Defiance, production.
Isaac Valle, 25, Defiance, laborer, and Brandi Woodring, 25, Defiance, nurse.
Thomas Weaner, 57, Defiance, sales, and Rita Berry, 61, Defiance, health care.
John Childress, 47, Defiance, controls engineer, and Brandy Comstock, 44, Defiance, office administrator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sarah Foster, 705 Wayne Ave., vs. Joshua Foster, 14668 Dohoney Road. Divorce.
Amy Rickman, Hicksville, and Michael Rickman, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Zachary Zeedyk, Sherwood, vs. Phoenix Zeedyk, Virginia Beach, Va. Divorce.
Jenna Ritcher, 1010 Perry St., vs. Michael Browder, Chillicothe. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Robyn Cooper, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., vs. Zachary Cooper, 935 E. Second St. Divorce.
Pamela Sierra, 916 Washington Ave., vs. Abelardo Sierra, 916 Washington Ave. Divorce.
Brian Lafountain, Hicksville, and Alexea Lafountain, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Christopher Yocum, 14424 Karnes Road, vs. Janet Stott, Toledo; and American Family Insurance Co., Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Neil Grippa, 14800 Ohio 15. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Nicky Toms, Ney, vs. John Toms, Montpelier. Divorce granted.
Caren Bauer-Male, Sherwood, and Mitchell Male, Sherwood. Marriage dissolved.
Jeramie Lambert, Sherwood, vs. Alisha Lambert, Sherwood. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Nancy Andrist to Steven Stein et al, Green Acres Sub., lot 28 extension, lot 28.
Estate of Jane Schlegel to Benjamin Pheasant et al, South Defiance Add., lot 21.
Trey Shaffer to Jeremy and Brooke George, Loyd's Second Add., lot 61.
Andrew and Debra Sobota to Christopher Keller et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 29.
Kenny and Kimberly Rangel to Dolores Ramirez, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 76.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jeffrey and Betty Marihugh to Eric Zxang and Cai Yu Feng, Northfield Add., lot 56.
Carl Snyder et al to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Fales and Adams Add., lot 71.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Ronald and Marcella McClary to Peter and Christine Haines, Auglaize Condos, unit T.
Jilene Richards, successor trustee, to Sarepio and Rosemary Casarez, auditor's plat of lots East of Auglaize River, part lot 3.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 50.
Estate of Wanda Klima to Paul Klima, Ottawa Terrace Add., lots 39-40.
Sheryl and Steven Levering to Don Ziegler et al, Sherwood Forest First Add., lot 139.
Defiance Township —
Ray Miller (dec.) to Katherine Miller, Sec. 3, 0.96 acre, 0.999 acre, 0.39 acre, 1 acre.
Powell Creek Farm Properties LLC to Andrew and Crystal Davis, Sec. 12, 63.233 acres split.
Delaware Township —
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Tyler and Briana Miller, Sec. 6, 57.245 acres split remainder.
Gregory and Susan Becker to Patrick Spence, Sec. 22, 3.777 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Gregory and Sharon Kline to Mose III and Jamie Justice, Miller and Others Add., lot 21.
Farmer Township —
Susan Oskey et al to Kent and Jennifer English, Sec. 16, 22.886 acres.
Jancie Robarge (dec.) to Paul Robarge, Sec. 35, 75.926 acres.
Paul Robarge to Charlotte Brandt et al, Sec. 35, 75.926 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Robert and Sheryl Murphy to Heather Chapman et al, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 5, part lot 6.
Ashtyn Wendel to John Hart, Partnership Add., part lot 55, auditor's plat, part lot 108.
James Siler et al to Heather Parrish et al, auditor's plat, part lot 241.
Highland Township —
Estate of Wanda Klima to Paul Klima, Slusser Homes, lots 4-5.
Mark Township —
Jancie Robarge (dec.) to Paul Robarge, Sec. 2, 81.02 acres.
Paul Robarge to Charlotte Brandt et al, Sec. 2, 81.02 acres.
Ross and Amanda Joost to Amanda Joost, trustee, et al, Sec. 11, 1.003 acres, 72.248 acres.
James Arend to Dominic Arend et al, Sec. 21, 19.967 acres, 4.25 acres, 2.086 acres, 39.832 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Peter and Deborah Lenhart to Susan Best, Indian Hills Sub., lots 1, 91, part lot 2.
Benjamin Pierce and Kelly Bazely to Donald and Susan Daniels, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 161.
Gerald and Marilyn Mallott, trustees, to Richard and Barbara Berger, University Heights, lot 20.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Douglas Parker to Nicholas and Nanette Yarde, Secs. 22-23, 5.932 acres.
Noble Township —
Jeffrey and Amanda Starner to Amanda Starner, Noble Estates Sub. Phase III, lot 47.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Lynn and Marsha Lantz to Jeffrey Lantz et al, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 62.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Freddy Matney to Loy and Katherine Taylor, Barlow's Third Add., lots 3-4.
South Richland Township —
Estate of Shirley Baldwin to Richard Baldwin, Sec. 34, 1.837 acres.
Shirley Baldwin (dec.) to Richard Baldwin, Sec. 34, 1.59 acres.
