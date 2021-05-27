Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Aaron Rosario, 32, Defiance, worship director, and Marissa Garza, 23, Toledo, marketing/mem. dir.
Alejandro Garza, 43, Defiance, maintenance tech., and Kristen Lilje, 40, Defiance, sales, rep.
Jared Graber, 21, Grabill, Ind., carpenter, and Alana Gingerich, 20, Spencerville, Ind., daycare teacher.
Eric Rosebrock, 45, Defiance, railroad, and Jennifer Clady, 43, Defiance, operations manager.
Zachary Davis, 26, Ney, mechanic, and Casey Snyder, 29, Hicksville, factory worker.
Andrew Samoray, 29, Ann Arbor, Mich., sales representative, and Tierney Czartoski, 28, Sherwood, makerspace specialist.
Franklin Wilfong, 38, Defiance, laborer, and Audrey Rhoads, 30, Defiance, retail banker.
Common pleas
On the dockets
Defiance County treasurer vs. Cloyd Crow Sr., Garrett, Ind.; Jennifer Crow, Garrett, Ind.; Village of Sherwood, Sherwood; and unknown tenants, 216 E. Vine St., Sherwood. Tax foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Heather Laws, 02704 Christy Road. Money judgment.
Dustin Mays, Liberty Center, and Floetta Rupp, 610 W. Sessions St. Dissolution of marriage.
Maria Pelliccia, 905 Davidson St., vs. Jimmy Pelliccia, London. Divorce.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Brennan Stinebuck, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Casey Vogelsong, 14716 Ohio 111. Money judgment.
Douglas Brown, 713 Corwin St., vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Kimberlea Chandler, 21245 Kiser Road, vs. Steven Chandler, 846 Village Lane. Divorce granted.
Bret Brown, Sherwood, vs. Crystal Brown, Holland. Divorce granted.
Jennifer Bustamante, 1107 Wayne Ave., vs. Alex Bustamante, 1107 Wayne Ave. Case dismissed.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Mary Weber, 14793 Dohoney Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Arin Polhamus, Hicksville, and Daniel Polhamus, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Terin Tiffany, 312 Wilson St., and Brandon Tiffany, 312 Wilson St. Marriage dissolved.
Hannah Harbourt, a minor, Ney, vs. James Lee, Auburn, Ind.; Air Products and Chemicals, Austin, Texas; and CT Corporation System, Indianapolis, Ind. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Victoria Harbourt, Ney, vs. James Lee, Auburn, Ind.; Air Products and Chemicals, Autin, Texas; and CT Corporation System, Indianapolis, Ind. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Nicholas and Erica Roehrig to Nicholas and Erica Roehrig, Sec. 22, 0.52 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Dr. Julie Havighurst to Napoleon Wash-N-Fill Inc., Original Plat, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lots 116, 126.
Lisa Wurster, executrix of the Estate of Monty L. Vandemark to Joseph Seiple, South Defiance Add., lot 55.
Cortney and Emily Bird to Stanley Goings Jr., Spafford's Add., lots 4-5; Jefferson Terrace Add., part lot 3.
Estate of Charlotte F. Florence to LeeAnn Mehring, South Defiance Add., lot 254.
Redhawk REI LLC to Slabtown LLC, Forest Heights Add., part lot 16, lot 15 and vacated street.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Robert Eschedor (dec.) to Tamala Howe et al, Northfield Add., lot 50.
Estate of Joe W. Jackson to Matthew Knipp, Auditor's Plat of Lots North of the Maumee, part lot 17.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Marilyn McFeeters (dec.) to Patricia Hoover et al, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 30.
Patricia Hoover et al to BJHale Properties LLC, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 30.
Gregory Hull to Gregory Steyer, East Defiance Add., part lot 80.
Chelsea French to Andrew Steyer, East Defiance Add., lot 46.
Blake Ashley to Ethan and Brittany Schroeder, Powell View Heights Add., part lot 35.
Donald Manley (dec.) to Thomas Manley et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 18.
Jane Shock (dec.), trustee, to Bernard Shock, trustee, Sherwood Forest Second Add., lot 67, part lot 68.
Bernard Shock, trustee, to Michael and Sally Armstrong, Sherwood Forest Second Add., lot 67, part lot 68.
Defiance Township —
Andrew and Penny Shininger to Joseph Graber et al, Sec. 32, 26.297 acres.
Delaware Township —
Doris Johns et al to Kaleb Johns et al, Sec. 32, 4.195 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Leo Busick (dec.) to Jane Busick, trustee, Sec. 18, 20.92 acres; Fairlawn Park Extension, lot A; Fairlawn Park Extension II, part lot 26.
Jane Busick, trustee, to Daniel and Patricia Stevenson, Sec. 18, 20.92 acres, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot A; Fairlawn Park Extension II, part lot 26.
Hicksville Village —
Megan Fry to Michelle and David Champion Jr., Greenlawn Sub., lot 3.
Greg and Pauline Zimmerman to Greg and Pauline Zimmerman, Auditor's Plat, part lot 173; Shady Lawn Sub., lot 5.
Megan Fry to Cody Champion, Zeis and Parker's Add., lots 30-31.
Highland Township —
Hal and Ashley Hanenkrath to Hal and Ashley Hanenkrath, Extension to West Add. of Ayersville, lot 14.
Jeffery and Lisa Brown to Paul Jr. and Karen Rubal, Sec. 22, 3.444 acres.
Jeannine Diemer (dec.) to Mark Diemer et al, Sec. 28, 20.004 acres; Sec. 29, 74.362 acres.
Mark Township —
Leslie and Rosalie Rosebrock, trustees, to Randal and Joni Rosebrock, Sec. 9, 76.56 acres, 80 acres.
Delmar and Barbara Core to Brian Core, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Brian and Christine Core to Core Family Investments LLC, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Brian Core and Joan Durbin, co-trustees, to Core Family Investments LLC, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Noble Township —
Lewis and Nina Frye to Lubbers Properties LLC, Sec. 2, 24.033 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
George Masterson, trustee, to Jerry Liska, trustee, Sec. 18, 12.421 acres (split).
John Wyllie III to Nathaniel Frost, Deer Creek Condos, Building B, Unit 1330.
North Richland Township —
Estate of Linda L. Wolf to John Wolf, Sec. 15, 23.48 acres.
Jerry Liska, trustee, to George Masterson, trustee, Sec. 18, 0.274 acre.
Defiance City-NELSD Annex —
Jerry Liska, trustee, to George Masterson, trustee, Sec. 18, 12.122 acres, 0.299 acre (split).
Tiffin Township —
Kenneth and Lynette Moore to T3 Properties LLC, Sec. 21, 5 acres.
