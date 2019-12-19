Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jason Bohannon, 49, Hicksville, and Misty Peconge, 47, Hicksville, shipping coordinator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc., Dayton, vs. James Johnson, executor of the estate of Mary Henry, Frankfort, Ky.; Roger Henry, 20419 Hammersmith Road; Stephen Henry, 13536 Fullmer Road; Penny Johnson, Frankfort, Ky.; David Henry, Paulding; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Vincent Coleman Jr., Albion, Ind., vs. Tamyra Smith, Hicksville. Foreign support.
Ashton Johnson, Sherwood, vs. Owen Allen, Perrysburg. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Nathan Martinez, 202 Southworth St. Money judgment.
PHH Mortgage Corp., Laurel, N.J., vs. David Avina, 192 Wilson St.; unknown spouse of David Avina, 192 Wilson St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Ethan Hathaway, Hicksville, and Stormie Hathaway, Latty. Dissolution of marriage.
Linda and Raymond Conkey Jr., Hicksville; Shirley and Benjamin Keil, Vonore, Tenn.; and Ann Johnson, Sanborn, Va., vs. John and Diane Singer, Ney; and Thomas Singer, Hicksville. Complaint for partition.
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. Kristy Klinge, 208 Glenwood Drive; unknown spouse of Kristy Kline, 208 Glenwood Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Larry Williams I, Sherwood; Karla Ryan, 17649 Ohio 18; unknown spouse of Larry Williams, Sherwood; unknown spouse of Karla Ryan, 17649 Ohio 18; Defiance County treasurer; Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J.; and unknown successors, assigns and surviving entities of Velocity Investments LLC, address unknown. Foreclosure.
Paul and Joanna Yoder, Hicksville; Sherry Woodall, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Jamie and Tristian Fleming, 14415 Williams Road, vs. David Klear, 325 Fifth St.; and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill. Case dismissed.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. John Hoover, 710 Pierce St.; unknown spouse of John Hoover, 710 Pierce St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, West Valley, Utah, vs. Penny Blake (dec.), unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, executors and administrators of Penny Blake; unknown spouse, if any, of Penny Blake, 892 S. Clinton St.; Citimortgage Inc., Columbus; Springcastle American Funding Trust, Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Pulmonary & Critical Care, Maumee; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Tobby Warncke, 1727 Sunshine Lane, vs. Sarah Warncke, Hudson, Mich. Both parties granted divorce.
Richard Rankin,927 Jefferson Ave., vs. Paula Hammersmith-Rankin, Mount Juliet, Tenn. Divorce granted.
Kasie Hall, 321 Highland St., vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road. Divorce granted.
Tricia Strawser, 1593 Terrawenda Drive, and Brent Strawser, Van Wert. Marriage dissolved.
Emily Curtis, 28323 Rohn Road, and Tony Curtis Jr., 28766 Hagy Road. Marriage dissolved.
Cody Dix, 07640 Ohio 15, and Ashley Dix, Findlay. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Michael Ream to Sara Ream et al, Sec. 22, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
First Federal Bank of the Midwest to Paragon Properties and Renovation LLC, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 82.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Freda Keys to Carl and Regina Maslowski, Greenler Add., lot 32.
Mark and Markayle Clellan to Lexus Hernandez, Charles E. Bronson's Add., lot 79.
Alice Reyes et al to Okie Davis et al, Zachrich's Sub. of lot A in Gnadensburg's Second Add., lot 1.
Estate of Miguel L. Reyes to Okie Davis, Zachrich's Sub. of lot A in Gnadensburg's Second Add., lot 1.
The State Bank and Trust Co. to Dynasty Holdings LLC, Between Ottawa and Karnes, lot 30.
Joseph Kosmerchock et al to Michael and Jacqueline Minch, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 142.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Diane Keasler to Jeffrey Keasler Sr., Sec. 8, 4.429 acres.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Fifth Third Bank, Houck's River View Sub., lot 18.
Jack Urivez to Oscar Urivez, Sec. 34, 0.93 acre.
Delaware Township —
William and Joyce Lindsay to William Lindsay, trustee, Sec. 22, 5.11 acres.
Carolyn Funk to Carolyn and Arthur Kuntz, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Farmer Township —
Arnold and Nancy Brown to Tabetha Smith, Sec. 14, 20.103 acres split.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Earl Hamilton Jr. to Cheryl Hamilton, auditor's plat, part lots 127, 176-177.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Bunnell's Second Add., lots 27-28.
Freda Donley to Mitchell and Jennifer Newcomer, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lot 27, part lot 28.
Hicksville Township —
Jerry Heffelfinger et al to David Stoll, Sec. 9, 41.845 acres split.
Highland Township —
Robert Cooper III to Nancy Cooper, trustee, Sec. 3, 0.75 acre, 1 acre, 1.757 acres.
Steven Carlisle to Robert and Melanie Cameron, Sec. 27, 3.857 acres.
Stephen Palladino to Jennifer Palladino, Schindler Sub., lot 5-A.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Beverly Glore, trustee, to Twin Lake Farms Inc., Sec. 3, 16.798 acres split.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Mary Parrott (dec.) to Robert Parrott, Sec. 12, 23.619 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Kenton and Betty Stairhime to Noah and Lorene Schwartz, Sec. 29, 80 acres.
Noble Township —
Dorene Patton (dec.) to Frederick Patton, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Estate of Philip E. Dunlap to Joshua Badenhop, Sec. 11, 1.04 acres, 1 acre.
Daniel Geiger and Jeanne Engel to Joseph and Rebecca Geiger, Sec. 14, 5.019 acres.
Brock Lime et al to Otto and Donna Nicely, Noble Heights Residential Community, lot Y.
Mary Fronk (dec.) to David Fronk, Sec. 22, 0.74 acre, 1.33 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Estate of Thomas E. Eitniear to Christina Pergram, Engelwood Extension, lot 46.
North Richland Township —
Patricia Pahl, guardian, to Christopher Pahl, Sec. 4, 2.637 acres.
Catherine King et al to Jerry Liska, trustee, Sec. 5, 76.328 acres split.
South Richland Township —
Jerry Walther Jr., trustee, to Jerry and Deborah Walther, Sec. 25, 1.511 acres, 34.412 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Teresa Cameron (dec.) to Rodney Cameron, Sec. 23, 2.92 acres.
