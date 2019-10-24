Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Austin Little, 25, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Brook Trumbull, 25, Defiance, RN.
Joshua Hubbell, 35, Hicksville, truck driver, and Heather Windisch, 34, Hicksville, factory worker.
Jacob Williams, 25, Defiance, HVAC, and Chelsea Adams, 26, Defiance, retail bank III.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jamie Kinder, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank c/o Zwicker & Associates PC, Independence, vs. Stacy Hughes, 23976 Coressel Road. Money judgment.
Daniel Pollard, Sherwood, vs. Cecilia Pollard, Mark Center. Divorce.
Hillandale Farms Ohio LLC, Hicksville, vs. Henry Graber Construction LLC, Portland, Ind.; North Point Engineering Corporation, North Canton; and Maze Design Inc., Richmond, Ind. Money judgment.
Lisa Tolles, 417 Nicholas St., vs. Scott Tolles, Toledo. Divorce.
Journal entries
Angela Koscielak vs. United Ohio Insurance Company, Bucyrus. Defendant granted summary judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Eric Hess, 103 Summit St. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Joshua Larry, Hicksville. Plaintiff granted judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Sharon Wagner, 1712 Maumee Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Sharon Wagner, 1712 Maumee Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Jason Baker, 1701 Cimmaron Lane, vs. Melissa Baker, Bowling Green. Divorce granted.
Tasia Seiple, confidential, vs. Gary Seiple, 622 Riverside Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Gary Good to McCann Investment Properties LLC, original plat, part canal lands.
Gloria Finn et al to Nicholas Weber, South Defiance Add. and auditor's plat, part lots 108, 251.
Brian and Michelle Oberhaus to Christopher Oberhaus, Tecumseh Add., lot 49.
Samuel Porter to Philip Florence et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 61.
Mark and Jody Yonge to City of Defiance, auditor's plat of lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 29.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Betty Bohlmann to Brown Enterprises LLC, Sec. 28, 8.845 acres.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association, auditor's plat, lot 12.
Defiance Block Group Ltd. to City of Defiance, Knapp and Hays Add., lot 11, split 0.004 acre; Knapp and Hays Add., lot 12, split 0.022 acre; Knapp and Hays Add., lot 13, split 0.073 acre; Knapp and Hays Add., lot 14, split 0.004 acre.
Delaware Township —
Rick Speiser to Clint and Rachel Smith, Sec. 10, 37.564 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Luella Bassett (dec.) to Danielle Ferguson et al, Hattery's Add., lots 25-26.
Lee Bassett et al to Myranda Dillon Sensabaugh, Hattery's Add., lots 25-26.
Judith Peters (dec.) to Robert Peters, original plat, lot 217, part lot 218.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Abbey Battershell, original plat, part lots 151 1/2-152 1/2, part lots 153-154.
Nichole Balser to Leonard Guilford et al, original plat, lots 387, 390.
Chris Weidenhamer (dec.) to Carol Weidenhamer, auditor's plat, part lots 145-146.
Antoinette Stafford to Daniel Stafford, Edgerton's First Add., lots 57-58.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Barbara Rohrs to Angela Zeedyk, Sec. 15, 58.5 acres split.
Estate of Barbara Rohrs to William Rohrs, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres split, 1.5 acres.
Roy Fraley to C. Properties LLC, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Noble Township —
Phyllis Sanders to Thomas Sanders, Sec. 3, 59 acres.
myCUmortgage LLC to Groeneweg Rental LLC, Sec. 22, 0.93 acre.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Kahle Design and Build Ltd. to Patricia Zachrich, River Crossing Condos, unit 1519.
South Richland Township —
Bruce and Patricia Zachrich to Mykal Imbrock et al, Bakers Wooded Allotment, lot 4.
Richard Baldwin to Sean Higgins, Sec. 34, 1.837 acres, 1.59 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Linda Meyer to Alan and Amanda Ludwig, Sec. 11, 9.89 acres split, 5.11 acres split.
Washington Township —
Rick Speiser to Trenton Smith, Sec. 36, 34.99 acres.
