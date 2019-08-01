Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Bibler, 39, Defiance, steel worker, and Jennifer Delarber, 33, Defiance, dialysis technologist.
Jacob Huffman, 21, Hicksville, mechanic, and Shayla Sleesman, 22, Hicksville, supply chain scheduler.
Garcia Guevara, 32, Defiance, animal scientist, and Yvette Bravo, 29, Defiance, homemaker.
Chad Morris, 43, Defiance, maintenance, and Chelsi Cohan, 31, Defiance, sales.
Nathanael Graham, 22, Hicksville, carpenter, and Shannon Joseph, 23, Fort Wayne, behavioral technician.
Paul Mansfield, 26, Ney, tech., and Casandra Hoffman, 24, Ney, registered nurse.
Blake Foor, 28, Defiance, press operator, and Christine Robbins, 24, Defiance, babysitter.
Juan Martinez Muniz, 18, Defiance, cook, and Monnay Fuller, 18, New Bavaria, waitress.
Jeffrey Rush, 34, Monroe, Mich., CMM tech., and Brynn Warncke, 29, Monroe, Mich., n/a.
Michael Clevinger, 27, Sherwood, industrial mechanic, and Jennifer Roberts, 32, Sherwood, bartender.
Chance Lee, 47, Defiance, company owner, and Ilona Wagner, 45, Defiance, manager.
Eric Vetter, 24, Hicksville, engineer, and Aubrey Kemerer, 26, Hicksville, RN.
Kevin Chadwick, 33, Defiance, manager, and Ashleigh Villalovos, 31, Defiance, inventory.
Gage Bright Ewertz, 19, Defiance, operator, and Anna Stuckey, 18, Defiance, unemployed.
Dalton Mann, 24, Defiance, mechanic, and Kelsey Bryant, 23, Defiance, manager.
Gerald Saco, 78, Defiance, retired, and Patsy Barton, 71, Defiance, retired.
Brandon Belcher, 22, Defiance, welder, and Krista Mullins, 21, Defiance, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St., vs. Paul Brown, 1430 Deerfoot Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Paul Brown; Barclays Bank of Delaware, Wilmington, Del.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Defiance County Historical Society, Defiance, vs. Greg Kutzli, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Samantha Salyers, Evansport, vs. Joshua Demoulin, Toledo. Petition for domestic violence civil protection order.
Michael Webb, 720 Corwin St., vs. Monica Webb, 1669 Twin Drive. Divorce.
Kasie Hall, 321 Highland St., vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road. Divorce.
Gregory Gerken, 1602 River St., vs. Loretta Gerken, Cedarville, Mich. Divorce.
Carlos and Laura Lowe, Wauseon, vs. General Motors LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Jason Koenig, Paulding, vs. Metalink Technologies Inc., 417 Wayne Ave.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Workers' compensation. Case dismissed with prejudice.
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St., vs. James Corkwell (dec.), address unknown; unknown guardians of James Corkwell, unknown addresses; Marianna Corkwell (dec.), addresses unknown; unknown guardians of Marianna Corkwell, addresses unknown; John Larva Jr., address unknown; Robert Larva, Knox, Ind.; John Doe, name unknown, successor trustee to James Corkwell or his successor trustee as trustee under Corkwell Family Trust; John Doe II, name unknown, successor trustee to Marianna Corkwell or her successor as trustee under Corkwell Family Trust; Discover Bank, Independence; unknown tenant, if any, of Richard Roe, tenant of James Corkwell and Marianna Corkwell, 363 Chicago Ave., Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust, address unavailable, vs. Dale Sr. and Diana Egly, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kathryn Wagner, 26375 Eunice Ave. Consent judgment granted in favor of plaintiff.
Branch Banking and Trust Company, Wilson, N.C., vs. Timothy Monhollen, 424 Highland St.; Kyle Spangler, 424 Highland St.; Jane Monhollen, unknown spouse, if any, of Timothy Monhollen, 424 Highland St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Kylie Monhollen, 424 Highland St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
U.S. Bank National Association, as trustees, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Mary Holifield, 613 Washington Ave.; unknown spouse, if any, of John Holifield, 613 Washington Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Lucas and Christine Horg to Robert and Martha Corbin, Charles Miller Add., part lot F.
Chelsea Drive Condo LLC to Matthew and Stephanie Elliott, South Defiance Add., part lot 56.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Harry Wiebe et al to Jeffrey and Sue Strausbaugh, Fales and Adams Add., lot N.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to The State Bank and Trust Company, auditor's plat of lots between Ottawa and Karnes, lot 309.
Andrew Perchikoff to Angela Santo, Powell View Heights Add., lot 23.
Delaware Township —
Donald and Clara Meyer, trustees, to Clara Meyer, trustee, Sec. 13, 35.442 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Ned Speiser (dec.) to Carol Speiser, Emanuel Miller's Add., lots 7, 12, 25.
Donald Rickels (dec.) to Kathleen Vankirk et al, Miller et al Add., part lots 69-70.
Kathleen Eddleman et al to William and Josephine Moog, Miller et al Add., part lots 69-70.
Farmer Township —
Shelly Herder to Timothy and Gwendolyn Ankney, Sec. 16, 4.5 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Phyllis Eldridge to Dennis and Marcea Michael, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lots 8-9, part lot 10.
Hicksville Township —
Patricia Timbrook to Patricia Timbrook, trustee, et al, Sec. 27, 0.01 acre.
Ralph Timbrook (dec.), trustee, to Patricia Timbrook, trustee, et al, Sec.27, 80 acres, 10 acres.
Highland Township —
James Treece (dec.) to Thomas Treece, Extension to West Add. to Ayersville, part lot 18.
Deana Miller (dec.) to Shane Miller, Sec. 7, 5.002 acres.
Mark Township —
Joanne Arend (dec.) to James Arend, Sec. 21, 19.967 acres, 4.25 acres, 2.086 acres, 39.832 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Mark and Tammy Hohler to Brian and Tara Stiver, Sec. 7, 1.665 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Beth Noel to Charles and Amber Anderson, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of Nancy Kunesh to Harold Kunesh, Sec. 8, 90.771 acres; Sec. 16, 65.48 acres, 46.5 acres, 37.3 acres.
Donald and Clara Meyer, trustees, to Clara Meyer, trustee, Sec. 18, 136.25 acres.
Sharon Sobota to Samuel and Christina Switzer, Noble Heights Residential Community, lot V.
Defiance-NELSD —
Estate of Doris Dietrich to Shaundra Knight, River Crossing Condos, unit 743, building G.
Tiffin Township —
Richard Warnimont, trustee, to Lona Fitzgerald, successor trustee, Sec. 2, 50 acres; Sec. 3, 61.5 acres; auditor's plat of Evansport, lot 24; Sec. 11, 75.48 acres.
Lona Fitzgerald, trustee, to Lona Fitzgerald, Sec. 2, 50 acres; Sec. 3, 61.5 acres; auditor's plat of Evansport, lot 24; Sec. 11, 75.48 acres.
Joan Warnimont, trustee, to Lona Fitzgerald, trustee, Sec. 2, 50 acres; Sec. 3, 61.5 acres; auditor's plat of Evansport, lot 24; Sec. 11, 75.48 acres.
Phyllis Hulbert (dec.) to Harold Hulbert, Sec. 15, 4.09 acres, 2.601 acres.
