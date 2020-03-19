Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Shane Jernigan, 33, Defiance, forklift operator, and Kaitlyn Johns, 29, Defiance, CSR.
Erasmo Gonzalez, 58, Defiance, retired, and Melba Perez, 48, Defiance, unemployed.
Brady Kohlenberg, 24, Defiance, ranger-BSA, and Lesley Longfellow, 26, Defiance, retail manager.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Linda Urton, Ney, vs. Robert Urton Jr., Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Andrew Ridgway, 26216 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, vs. Brenda Ridgway, Burlington, Va. Divorce.
Shari and Lonnie Schlosser, Cloverdale, vs. Balkar Malhi, Brampton, Ontario; and Hunter Express Ltd., Brampton, Ont. Money judgment.
Jazmin Reynolds, 914 Washington Ave., vs. Cole Reynolds, 613 Village Lane. Divorce.
Journal entries
Kadie Costello, Bryan, vs. Jamie Eubank, 845 Bell St.; Roy Finch, 845 Bell St.; Phia Group, Braintree, Mass.; Phia Group Consulting LLC, Cincinnati; and Ohio Medicaid Recovery, Westerville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Credit Adjustments Inc., 330 Florence St., vs. Drew Wort, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Tiffany DeTray, 1839 Maumee Drive. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Taylor Cheek, Delta. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Carolyn Schnipke, 14715 County Road 209. Judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County Treasurer vs. Ruth Hubbell, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Ashtyn Aden, 2015 S. Mistywood Court. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kelsey Dockery, 08208 Ohio 66. Default judgment granted.
Lakeview Loan Services LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Kaleb Byers, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, Kaleb Byers, Cecil; Amber Flanagan, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Amber Flanagan, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nathan Martinez, 202 Southworth St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Portage, Mich., vs. Wesley and Kelly Bales, 917 Warren St.; Cavalry SPV I LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Jennifer Holley, 26930 Sutphen Road, vs. Frederick Holley, 360 W. Rosewood Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
John and Sarah Cates to Brandon and Lindsey McCann, Spafford Add., lots 16-17.
Brenda Bova to Benjamin Smith, Miller's Add., lots 13-14.
Janet Bible, trustee, to Alicia Martinez, Baringer's Third Add., lot 23.
Billy Willis to John Willis, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 67.
Defiance Ward 3 —
John and Theresa Rodriguez to Serenus and Linda Brugler, Northfield Add., lot 33.
Douglas Bachman (dec.) to Beth Bachman, Carter and Others Add., lot 56.
myCUmortgage LLC to Kyle Lawrence, North Defiance Add., lot 32.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Patricia Payne, Waverly Heights Add., lots 29-30, part lot 42.
Joyce Gallant et al to Tina Cavin, Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Brandon and Lindsey McCann to John and Sarah Cates, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lot 12.
The Estate of Edward Eitniear (dec.) to Kyle Eitniear et al, Kahlo's First Add., lot 26.
Lemar Leininger (dec.) to Rita Leininger, Ottawa Terrace Add., lot 46.
Robert Tipton to Brenda Tipton, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace, lot 26.
Defiance Block Group Ltd. to Defiance DOHP LLC, lot 8, 0.15 acre, Sec. 9, 0.15 acre, Sec.10, 0.15 acre; Sec. 11, 0.15 acre; Sec. 12, 0.129 acre; lot 13, 0.151 acre; lot 14, 0.2 acre; lot 15, 0.152 acre; lot 16, 0.152 acre; lot 17, 0.152 acre; lot 18, 0.152 acre.
Sherwood Village —
2 KS Flip N Properties to Kenneth Jr. and Jamie Vogelsong, Emanuel Miller's Add., lots 1-3.
Farmer Township —
Charles and Susan Eyler to Freedom Ranch LLC, Sec. 8, 0.613 acre.
Hicksville Village EVSD —
Crook-Miller Company Inc. to Leroy and Shelli Eicher, auditor's plat, lots 133-134, part lot 82, part lot 77; S&J Bare's Add., part lot 15B, part lot 13, part lot 13.
Baker McMillen Co. to Leroy and Shelli Eicher, auditor's plat, part lot 82.
Christopher and Michelle Balser to Casey Black, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lots 23-24.
Highland Township —
Ray Cattell (dec.) to John Cattell et al, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, part lot 27.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Keith and Gail Countryman to John and Lori Lengacher, Sec. 23, 34.061 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
7 West Jackson Development LLC to 1601 Clinton Street LLC, Sec. 13, 1.732 acres.
Noble Township —
Christopher and Rebecca Schlegel to Kennedy Schlegel, Sec. 4, 46.299 acres before split; Sec. 9, 72 acres.
William Sigg to Noah Pickering, Christi Meadows Extension 3, lot JJ.
Washington Township —
Mark and Ruth Carder to Clayton Ferguson and Phoenix Thomas, Sec. 16, 1 acre.
Lindsay and Jeffrey Core to Liam Phillips, Sec. 32, 2.002 acres.
