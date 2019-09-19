Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Ryan Shock, 31, Evansport, tree trimmer, and Harley O'Neil, Evansport, sales.
Craig Freytag, 43, New Bavaria, technician, and Jessica Seimet, 42, Defiance, general labor.
Sean Bidlack, 25, Defiance, retail, and Paige Kitchenmaster, 26, Defiance, teacher.
Mark Poucher III, 25, Paulding, unemployed, and Lauren Favorite, 25, Paulding, independent provider.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jason and Elizabeth Heidenescher, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, vs. Olivia Barraza, 1972 Riverview Drive; and Progressive Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
John Perez, 1696 Cimarron Lane, vs. Tracy Perez, 1696 Cimarron Lane. Divorce.
Amanda Faehr, Paulding, vs. Arthur Law Firm Co., 901 Ralston Ave.; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Monroe Community Ambulance, Ann Arbor, Mich.; ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Franklin, Tenn.; ProMedica, Cincinnati; Emergency Physicians of North, Cincinnati; Defiance Radiologist Associates Inc., Lima; Consultants In Lab Medicine, Atlanta, Ga. Money judgment.
Shawn Wilde, 664 Holgate Ave., vs. Claudia Marmol, 664 Holgate Ave. Divorce.
Jennifer Imber, Wauseon, vs. Anthony Imber, 20124 Ohio 18. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Association, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason Slone, 06909 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Tricia Strawser, 1593 Terrawenda Drive, and Brent Strawser, Van Wert. Dissolution of marriage.
Sarah Wallen, 826 Washington Ave., vs. Anthony Itterly, 826 Washington Ave. Divorce.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Linda Florence, 842 Harrison Ave. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Thomas Nally, Sherwood, vs. Melanie Nally, Sherwood. Case dismissed.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Jessica Morgan, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Portage, Mich.; and Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, address unavailable, vs. Devlin Walters, Hicksville; Brittany Taube, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Devlin Walters, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Brittany Taube, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Lillian Knape (dec.), trustee, to Linda Peckinbaugh, successor trustee, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Lillian Knape (dec.), trustee, to Linda Peckinbaugh et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Sarah Sears, trustee, to Brent Bostelman, Sec. 34, 0.636 acre, 0.25 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Travis Spitnale et al to Davenport Properties LLC to Davenport Properties LLC, Sec. 28, 4.473 acres, 0.629 acre.
Joan Sill et al to Bonnie Bouza, Holgate's Third Add., lot 5.
Estate of Edward Eitniear to Gregory and Anne Everhart, Spafford Add., lots 22-23.
Tina and Loren Lantow to Patricia Ferris, Anthony Wayne Add., part lots 29-30.
Estate of Ethelyn Dailey to Brian Fedderke et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 56.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Katherine Smith to Nancy Bechtol et al, Warren et al Add., part lots 23-24.
Thomas Hart et al to Abigail Hesselschwardt, Romke's Block Add., lot 7.
Travis Spitnale et al to Davenport Properties LLC, Westwood Extension, part lot 16.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Derek and Cassie George to Scott Cupps, Greenler's Add., lot 22.
Judith Brown to Robert Jr. and Patti Nixon, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 51.
Patricia Ferris to William Nossaman, Mistywood Crossing Phase 3, lot 65.
Defiance Township —
David Ott et al to Matthew and Cindy Killion, L. Potts Riverview Add., lots 17-18, part lot 19.
Jerry and Ruby Sherry to Laura Evans, Auglaize Pines Extension 1, part lot 10.
Barbara Stork to Chad and Bethany Stork, Auglaize Pines Sub., lot 205.
Delaware Township —
Larry Smith to Kent and Jody Chamberlain, Delaware Bend, lots 28-31.
Sherwood Village —
Tonya Gray to Clark and Darlene Michael, Village of Sherwood, lots 23-25.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Ronna Conley to Austen Hart, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 20.
David and Denise Battershell to Staci Garmyn et al, auditor's plat, part lots 202, 204, part lots 202, 204, part lot 204, part lot 204.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, auditor's plat, part lots 151-154.
Hicksville Township —
Michael and Marlene Wolfrum to Joshua Metz et al, Sec. 31, 80 acres; Sec. 32, 32.94 acres, 116.168 acres.
Highland Township —
Gary Elswich to James and Casey David, Sec. 22, 1.7 acres.
Mark Township —
Ruth Reside, trustee, to Joseph McMillan, trustee, Sec. 1, 44.941 acres.
Bruce Reside, trustee, to Joseph McMillan, trustee, Sec. 1, 44.941 acres.
Joseph McMillan, trustee, to Joseph McMillan MB, Sec. 1, 44.941 acres.
Michael and Marlene Wolfrum to Nathan Metz, Sec. 18, 175 acres, 39.911 acres split.
Michael and Marlene Wolfrum to Amy Oskey, Sec. 18, 79.992 acres split; Sec. 29, 70 acres; Sec. 30, 57.5 acres, 8.587 acres.
Clark and Darlene Michael to Saylor Farms LLC, Sec. 35, 15.109 acres, 1.891 acres, 1 acre.
Alfred Jr. and Tamara Sherer, co-trustees, to Saylor Farms LLC, Sec. 36, 60.22 acres, 1 acre.
Defiance City Noble Twp.-DCSD —
Charles and Kelly Dempsey to Susan Floss, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 154.
Joel and Jill Bokerman to Aaron Keller, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 165.
Douglas Burnett to Douglas and Kelly Burnett, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 16.
