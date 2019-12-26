Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Lonny Gambler, 49, Defiance, self-employed, and Corinna Yocklin, 49, Defiance, packaging tech.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. David Bechtol, Ney; unknown spouse of David Bechtol, Ney; and Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation. Worker's compensation.
Mycumortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Adam and Melissa Ketcham, 858 Regonda Drive; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
David Gribble, London, vs. Nikole Gribble, 1048 Holgate Ave. Divorce.
Defiance County treasurer vs. James Shaw, Sherwood; unknown spouse of James Shaw, Sherwood; Laura Shaw; unknown spouse of Laura Shaw, Sherwood; Decision One Mortgage Company LLC Ltd., Charlotte, N.C.; IMC Mortgage Co., a Florida corporation, Terrace, Fla.; and The Chase Manhattan Bank as trustee, Hatboro, Pa. Foreclosure.
Clarissa Ankney, Sherwood, and Christopher Ankney, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Bobbie Brown, 05479 Stever Road, vs. Douglas Brown, 05479 Stever Road. Divorce.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Greg Smith, Hicksville. Money judgment.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Westerville, vs. Santos Ramirez Jr., Harlingen, Texas; unknown spouse, Harlingen, Texas; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Riehle Construction LLC, Edgerton; Hi-Tech Foundations Systems, Bryan; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Johanna Groh (dec.) to Raymond Groh, Sec. 25, 1.872 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Thomas Carroll et al to Jessica Kajfasz, Auglaize Rivers, East Hardy's Sub. of lots 8-110, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, lot 4.
Wendi and Linda Karg-Trumbull to Jeffrey Horvath, guardian, Tecumseh Add., lot 41.
T3 Properties LLC to Robyn Carron et al, Ritchies Riverview Add., lot 9.
Philip and Carla Hoag to Philip and Carla Hoag, co-trustees, Village of Brunersburg, lot 87.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Craig Bills and Lisa Roop to Thomas West, Taylor Block Add.
Board of Commissioners of Defiance County Ohio to Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, Sec. 28, 1.237 acres.
Community Improvement Corp. of Defiance to Beth Wells, trustee, et al, Sec. 28, 1.237 acres.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Robert Reeder to Robert and True Reeder, lots north of the Maumee, part lot 28.
Alexandria Moore-George to Sundawg Properties LLC, Carter et al Add., lot 7.
Margarita Garcia to Raul Garcia, Enterprise Add. Block 1.
AmeriFirst Financial Corp. to Bobby and M. Oline Hill, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 50.
Thomas and Karen Kent to Tiffanie Kent, auditor's plat east of Auglaize, part lot 21.
Link Investments Ltd. to city of Defiance, subdivision of lots between Ottawa and Karnes avenues, 0.041 acre split, part lot 21.
B&B Realty Holdings LLC to city of Defiance, subdivision of lots between, 0.043 acre split, part lots 19-20.
Defiance Township —
Robert Layne (dec.) to Doug Layne et al, Sec. 3, 1.197 acres.
Delaware Township —
Robert Olwin Jr. to Sarah Radabaugh, Sec. 15, 6.077 acres.
Farmer Township —
Gerald and Donna Vollmer to Gary Vollmer et al, Sec. 8, 42.539 acres.
Arnold and Nancy Brown to Arnold and Nancy Brown, Sec. 14, 2.951 acres split.
Larry Renz to Larry Renz, trustee, Sec. 25, 1.705 acres; Sec. 35, 40 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 36, 38.362 acres, 40 acres, 38 acres.
Hicksville Village —
John and Mary Handy to Courtney and Philip Handy, Greenlawn Sub., lot 8.
Pamela Slight to Benjamin Zurbrugg, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lots 44-45.
Kevin Stantz to Joan Stantz, Dixon St. Condos, unit 125.
Highland Township —
Jerry Smith (dec.) to Connie Greenhagen et al, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Harry Mowry to Cynthia Moore, Hartzog's Northside Add., lot 6, lot 6.
Aaron Burkhart to Aaron and Heather Burkhart, University Heights, lot 10.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
1811 Clinton St. LLC to Diverse Development LLC et al, Sec. 13, 1.198 acres.
Clinton Street Crossings LLC to Diverse Development LLC et al, Sec. 13, 1.732 acres.
Mark and Marybeth Kaemming to Mark and Marybeth Kaemming, co-trustees, Valley Creek Sub. Phase 1, lot 63.
Noble Township —
Eric and Kerry Rosebrock to James and Laurie Condon, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, part lots 262-263.
Lockwood Investment Properties Ltd. to Benjamen Varner, Village of Brunersburg, lot 68.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Mathew and Marie Valdez to Angie Rodriguez, Enterprise Add. Block 2, part lots 11-13, 15.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Jaymes and Kelly Zachrich to Craig and Lisa Bills, Woodlands Sub., lot 30.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp./ALSD Annex —
Delinda Geiger to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Degler's Second Add., part lot 2.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of Richard Ball (dec.) to Robin Ball, Sec. 35, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Janet Bible et al to Ryan and Heather Smith, Sec. 5, 44.873 acres.
Bonnie Degryse to Ryan and Heather Smith, Sec. 5, 1 acre.
Larry Renz to Larry Renz, trustee, Sec. 31, 50.32 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.