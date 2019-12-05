Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Christopher Mann, 28, Defiance, shipper/receiver, and Jessie Santos, 19, Defiance, general laborer.
Brian Zipfel, 50, Defiance, electrician, and Diana Sheldon, 54, Defiance, LPN.
Eric Bowers, 46, Defiance, physical therapist, and Angie Bell, 42, Defiance, group leader.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Wells Fargo, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Patricia Cole, 212 Meadowbrook Drive; unknown spouse of Patricia Cole, 212 Meadowbrook Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Michael Strickler, 2236 Evergreen Drive, and Patricia Strickler, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Community Choice Credit Union, Farmington Hills, Mich., vs. Peter Krok, 28896 Jewell Road. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Edwin Everhart Sr., Hicksville, Money judgment.
Journal entries
Thomas Skiver, Archbold, vs. David Woodring, Sherwood. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Larry Gubbins, Antwerp. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
United States of America, acting through USDA, Columbus, vs. Jim Perez (dec.). Decree in foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Bradford, 1810 Wildwood Drive. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Heather Newman to Michael and Patricia Uhlenhake, Mrs. J.H. Bouton's First Add., lot 5.
Defiance Ward 2 —
New Home Development Inc. to Raymond Nagy, Gibson's Add., part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Thomas and Karen Kent to Henry and Stephanie Sours, Ansberry Place Add., part lot 50.
Henry and Stephanie Sours to Martha Romes, Charles E. Bronson's Add., lot 31.
AmeriFirst Financial Corporation to Joseph and Vanessa Mohr, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lots 64, 66.
Sherwood State Bank to Okie Davis, East View Add., lots 121-122.
Defiance Township —
Truman Millwood et al to William and Durinda Grubbs, Sec. 5, 1.001 acres, 0.46 acre.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC, Marcellus First Add., lot 10.
Fannie Mae to Weston and Ashley Walter, Sec. 32, 5.001 acres.
Delaware Township —
Debbie Rohlf, trustee, to Susan Soukup, Sec. 31, 54.185 acres.
Sherwood Village —
The Sherwood State Bank to Jeffrey Buntain, Shook's Add., lot 26, part lot 27.
Farmer Township —
Lucille Culler to Eric Culler, Sec. 8, 5.001 acres split.
Hicksville Village —
Tyler Crites to John Elwood, auditor's plat, lot 165.
Estate of Kenneth Nelson to Kimberly Forster, Bunnell's Third Add., lot 5.
Hicksville Township —
Thomas and Amanda Ross to James and Tricia Radabaugh, Sec. 2, 5.93 acres.
Jerry and Barbara Poper to Dustin Poper et al, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Larry Wonderly to Larry and Roxann Wonderly, Sec. 17, 1.19 acres.
Noble Township —
Patricia Hire et al to Lincoln Cereghin, Brunersburg, lot 23.
South Richland Township —
Defiance County Auditor Jill Little to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corp., Enterprise Add. Block 2, lots 27-44, 59-76, 91-108.
Tiffin Township —
Dan Paschall Jr. to Don Jr. and Kathryn Paschall, Sec. 1, 3.07 acres.
Randy and Marcia Vitek to Thane Vitek, Sec. 30, 4.203 acres.
Washington Township —
Pamela and Frank Monosmith to Aaren Thorpe et al, Sec. 24, 8 acres.
