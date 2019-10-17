Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Edward Wright, 67, Sherwood, retired, and Sandra Dempsey, 68, Sherwood, retired.
Jeffrey Miller, 29, Warrensville, N.C., student/engineer, and Valeri Angles, 27, Warrensville, N.C., teacher.
Eric Cover, 29, Hicksville, general labor, and Paige Carwile, 26, Hicksvile, general labor.
Kenneth Shannon, 28, Defiance, parts manager, and Katrina Newberry, 31, Defiance, STNA.
Andrew Velasquez, 26, Defiance, manufacturing, and Katherine Donaldson, 25, Defiance, manufacturing.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Mellisa Rohrs, 04566 Carpenter Road, vs. Jeremiah Lowe, Fort Wayne; and J. Lowe Contracting Inc., Auburn, Ind. Money judgment.
Stephen and Haley Lester, 822 Jefferson Ave., vs. General Motors Corporation, Columbus. Money judgment.
Dennis Steele, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., vs. Farrah Steele, Hicksville. Divorce.
Teresa Finch, Hicksville, and Bradley Finch, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Vicente Garza, 360 Rosewood Ave. Money judgment.
Brian Replogle, 04749 Evansport Road, and Brandi Replogle, 04749 Evansport Road. Divorce.
Journal entries
Robert Olwin Jr., Bryan, vs. Sarah Olwin, 16821 Ohio 18. Divorce granted.
Ashley Fish, 1019 Ralston Ave., vs. Jonathan Fish, 503 Park Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Russell Ditto, Ottoville, vs. Tracine Powers-Ditto, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Shenia Branham, Paulding, vs. Daniel Oberlin, Stryker. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 2 —
Marjorie Vanderpool to Christopher Vanderpool et al, Pleasant Home Add., lot 32.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Edgar Orozco to Robert Sanchez Jr., Krotz Add. to East Defiance, lots 10-11.
Delaware Township —
Francis Singer (dec.) to Linda Meredith et al, Sec. 12, 116.195 acres.
Francis Singer (dec.) to James Singer et al, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Stephen Caratachea to MTM Enterprises LLC, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Farmer Township —
George and Eva Tomlinson, trustees, to Darcy Adams et al, successor co-trustees, Sec. 1, 28 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 12, 60 acres.
George Tomlinson, trustee, et al, to Darcy Adams et al, successor co-trustees, Sec. 12, 3.1 acres, 60 acres.
Nancy Hoene, successor trustee, to David and Carla McStoots, Sec. 19, split 0.086 acre.
Estate of Billy Daugherty to Christopher Daugherty et al, Sec. 22, 79.075 acres.
Darcy Adams, trustee, et al to Darcy Adams et al, successor co-trustees, Sec. 30, 80 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Deborah Cole to Tyler Grier, auditor's plat, lot 196, part lot 90.
Judith Peters (dec.) to Robert Peters, Bunnell's Fourth Add., lot 2, part lot 3, part lot 3, part lot 4.
Jack and Barbara Donley to Jack and Barbara Donley, co-trustees, Maple Lane Sub., lot 11, part lot 12.
Paul and Joann Yoder to Desiree Ankney et al, auditor's plat, part lots 18-19.
Hicksville Township —
Martha Smith to David Smith et al, Locus Hollow Sub., lot 1.
Evelyn Phillips (dec.) to Dean Phillips et al, Sec. 36, 58.218 acres.
Mark Township —
Charles and Karen Polter to Dennis Polter, Sec. 6, 2.5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Rob and Joann Prough to Randy and Angela Vogel, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 11.
Noble Township —
Madonna Conlon et al to Madonna Conlon, Sec. 1, 5.595 acres.
Madonna Conlon to Madonna Conlon TOD, Sec. 1, 5.595 acres.
Helen Mast to Helen Mast et al, Christi Meadows Sub, Phase 1, lot 109.
Francis Singer (dec.) to Linda Meredith et al, Sec. 18, 208.72 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Edward Bowser Jr. to Charity Wilson et al, Engelwood Third Add., lot 35.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp./ALSD —
Strait Family LLC to Jon Stokey, Sec. 19, 64.27X190.
Tiffin Township —
Elimina Backhaus, by private selling officer, to The Bank of New York Mellon, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Randy and Angela Vogel to Chase Hahn, Sec. 21, 2.552 acres.
Thomas Blake to Defiance County commissioners, Sec. 33, 0.5 acre.
Washington Township —
George Tomlinson, trustee, et al, to Darcy Adams et al, successor co-trustees, Sec. 7, 151.75 acres.
Robert II and Stacy Lambert to Andrew Brink, Sec. 29, 10 acres split.
