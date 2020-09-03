Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jared Headley, 38, Hicksville, sales manager, and Nicole De La Cruz, 39, Harlan, Ind., massage therapist.
Kendrick Reed, 18, Defiance, Air Force, and Camilia Rodriguez, 19, Defiance, childcare.
Matthew Knipp, 34, Defiance, production, and Melinda Boman, 38, Defiance, USPS.
Tabitha Young, 25, Defiance, STNA, and Erin Risk, 35, Defiance, childcare.
Ein DeWitt, 23, Hicksville, INDOT, and Emily Polter, 23, Hicksville, nurse.
Michael Baldridge, 64, Defiance, maintenance, and Kimberly Jackson, 57, Defiance, Defiance County JFS.
Connor Hilgemann, 21, New Haven, Ind., auto technician, and Renee Limbacher, 21, New Bavaria, insurance coordinator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Bret Brown, Sherwood, vs. Crystal Brown, Sherwood. Divorce.
Pamela Shook, 1126 Riverside Ave., and Alvin Shook, Midway, Ga. Dissolution of marriage.
Kyondra Redeemer, Saginaw, Mich., vs. Anatatius Singleton, 212 1/2 Main St. Reciprocal support.
Craig Demland, c/o Arthur Law Firm, 901 Ralston Ave.; Michael Staehling, c/o Arthur Law Firm, 901 Ralston Ave.; and Longlivegames, LLC, 1503 Baltimore Road, vs. Michael Freeman, 26359 Bowman Road. Money judgment.
Christopher Church, 25230 Nagel Road, and Tianna Church, 883 Circle Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Vicky Lilly, Hicksville, vs. Elizabeth Lilly, Indianapolis. Divorce granted.
Linda and Raymond Conkey Jr., Hicksville; Shirley and Benjamin Keil, Vonore, Tenn.; and Ann Johnson, Sanborn, Va., vs. John and Diane Singer, Ney; and Thomas Singer, Hicksville. Consent order of easement.
Autumn Tyler, 1124 Ayersville Ave., and Timothy Tyler, 1124 Ayersville Ave. Divorce granted.
Brian Busch, 28916 Blanchard Road, and Laura Busch, 28916 Blanchard Road. Marriage dissolved.
Philip Miller, 2011 Ayersville Ave., and Judy Miller, 14704 Ohio 111. Marriage dissolved.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Vicente Garza, 360 Rosewood Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Tamar Lomeli and Jose Pina III to Tamar Lomeli and Jose Pina III, Gorman's Add., lot 11.
Michael and Jayne Roessner to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Village of Berkshire Phase III, lot 75.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, to Axis LED Group, LLC, Westwood Add. Extension, part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Mark Kauffman to Martin Yungman, Southworth Add., lot 51, part lot 51.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Eric and Rachel Borton to Eric Borton, Lakota Hills Phase IV, lot 72.
Defiance Township —
Weston and Ashley Walter to Anthony and Rebecca Hug, Sec. 32, 2.5 acres.
Delaware Township —
Donald and Grace Wilhelm to Brian and Caryn Sandwisch, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Farmer Township —
Wayne Sprow (dec.) to Steven Sprow et al, Sec. 13, 5 acres.
Reuben Steury Jr. et al to Spencerville Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 52.401 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Eugene E. Madden to Donna Osmun, auditor's plat, part lots 169, 128, lot 180.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Jerry Poper to Barbara Poper, Sec. 12, 1.34 acres.
Highland Township —
Charles Ferguson to Charles and Jeri Ferguson, Third Add. to Slusser's Homes Add., lots 41-42, part lot 41.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Kermit and Denise Riehle to Benjamin and Emillee Riehle, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Donna Savage to Donna and Brent Savage, Sec. 27, 3.436 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Jeffery Paine et al to Cam and Erin Stanley, Wooded Acres Estates plat 2, lot 1.
Shannon and Melisa Stockman to Nathaniel and Holly Wichman, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 151.
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to Shawn and Annette Johnston, Stonegate Estate Replat, lots 2-3.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing, LLC, to William II and Laurie Flanary, Maumee River Crossing, lot 15.
Noble Township —
James and Angelica Deming to Shannon Neuenschwander et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 99.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Donna Bailey to Heather Krouse, Englewood Extension, lot 11.
North Richland Township —
Theodore Bostelman (dec.), co-trustees, to Margery Bostelman, trustee, Sec. 1, 60 acres, 10 acres.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Douglas Cooper (dec.) to Gary Cooper et al, Sec. 33, 0.57 acre, 1.88 acres, 1.88 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Susan Kelley to Roman and Nancy Duran, Dobi Acres, part lot 3.
Washington Township —
Natalie Zachrich, successor trustee of the Nancy Brown Trust to Joshawa and Natalie Zachrich, Sec. 23, 80 acres, 80 acres.
